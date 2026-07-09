Tourplan Marks 40 Years of Powering the World’s Inbound Tourism Industry

Christchurch / Global – 9th July, 2026 – Tourplan, the world’s leading provider of inbound tourism technology, today marks its 40th anniversary with the launch of a global brand campaign celebrating four decades of partnership, innovation, and the quiet, essential role the company plays in making extraordinary travel possible.

Founded in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 1986, Tourplan began with a single client and 29 users. Today, the platform supports more than 450 tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), and inbound travel specialists across 75 countries, with over 10,000 users and five regional offices worldwide.

The milestone marks not only a commercial achievement but a testimony to the company’s founding ethos: partnership over transactions, innovation guided by real client needs, and an unrelenting focus on helping the travel industry thrive.

“For 40 years, Tourplan has been behind the magic of travel, the systems that quietly power every itinerary, every booking, every seamless moment that a traveller will remember for a lifetime. This anniversary is a celebration of our clients, our global team, and the industry we’ve grown alongside.” Said Craig Gray, CEO of Tourplan.

Tourplan’s evolution mirrors the broader transformation of the global travel technology sector. From one of the travel industry’s earliest web-based booking systems in the mid-1990s, through a Windows platform rewrite in the early 2000s, to its current fully modular, cloud-based SaaS ERP, Tourplan has adapted at every turn, growing from 19 clients in the early internet era to more than 450 today.

Throughout that journey, the company expanded continent by continent, establishing regional offices to ensure proximity-led support, a philosophy that remains central to its service model. The platform now serves boutique operators and multinational travel brands alike, underpinning hundreds of inbound tourism businesses across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Pacific.

As Tourplan enters its fifth decade, the company is focused on expanding its worldwide footprint, alongside the evolution of its flagship software solution into a global travel technology ecosystem, with AI-powered productivity and streamlined distribution for its clients. With a team of more than 130 specialists globally and a client base spanning the world’s leading inbound tourism destinations, Tourplan is positioned to remain the technology backbone of the industry for decades to come.