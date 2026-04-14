Towards a Cleaner Andaman: TSG Hotels & Resorts Leads Major Beachside Clean-Up

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, April 14: TSG Hotels & Resorts conducted a cleanliness drive at Marina Park Beach Side and the Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex on Tuesday morning, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a clean and sustainable environment across the islands.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of G. Bhasker, Managing Director, TSG Hotels & Resorts.

Staff members from TSG Emerald View Hotel, TSG Grand Hotel, and TSG Bella Bay Cruise Ship actively participated in the drive under the leadership of Chiranjit Das, Corporate General Manager. The team collectively gathered approximately 20 bags of garbage from these prominent tourist locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjit Das emphasized the importance of shared responsibility in preserving the natural beauty of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He urged both residents and visitors to actively contribute towards maintaining cleanliness and fostering a greener, healthier environment.

This initiative underscores TSG Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare, while also promoting awareness about responsible tourism in the region.