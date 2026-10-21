TraceLink Achieves a Breakthrough with No-Code Supply Chain Agents that Reliably Perform Critical Work in Seconds

The OPUS Brain accelerates agentic work through optimized, verifiable Semantic Inference Plans, with versioned Agent Profiles and operational controls that support reliable performance at scale.

BOSTON, October 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TraceLink, the world’s largest Agentic Business Network, today announced a breakthrough in how no-code OPUS Agents perform critical supply chain work. Powered by the OPUS Brain—TraceLink’s intelligence and reasoning layer for OPUS Agents—the new capabilities transform agent instructions into optimized, verifiable Semantic Inference Plans (SIPs), enabling OPUS Agents to perform recurring work in seconds with greater reliability and consistency.

Enterprises can inspect, test, and approve agent plans before production, identify changes that could affect agent performance, and measure completed work through operational records and Agentic Business Process dashboards. These capabilities address critical barriers to scaling agentic operations, giving companies greater confidence, accountability, and cost visibility as they expand governed OPUS Agents throughout supply chain processes.

“For enterprise processes, agents have to be governed, reliable, fast, specialized, and perform work at predictably low cost,” said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. “Our innovations achieved all those goals. With these breakthroughs, TraceLink is bringing a new level of intelligence and operational capacity to global supply chains, enabling companies to manage greater complexity, expand the work they can perform, and drive growth in ways that were previously beyond their reach.”

Optimized Plans Power Faster, More Reliable OPUS Agent Performance

Traditional AI agents often repeat complex reasoning each time they encounter a similar business event, increasing processing time, cost, and the potential for inconsistent results.

Each SIP defines an intended approach for achieving an OPUS Agent’s Objective based on approved Tasks, Decisions, Rules, and operational context. The OPUS Brain generates, evaluates, and recursively optimizes these plans to improve speed and accuracy, while enabling human teams to inspect, test, and approve them before production use. Once approved, optimized SIPs guide recurring agent work, reducing processing delays and supporting faster responses to changing supply chain conditions.

Verifiable Work and Measurable Business Value

Evaluation Logs provide evidence of how agent work compares with an approved SIP, supporting inspection, validation, and refinement. Progress Logs track the progression of work, Work Logs capture completed activities and their business context, and Outcomes document the resulting business results. Together, these records establish the evidence needed to assess agent performance, maintain accountability, and improve Agentic Business Processes over time.

Versioned Agent Profiles associate each OPUS Agent with a specific operating definition, allowing companies to control when updated instructions, policies, or requirements are adopted. Dependency tracking identifies changes to Agent Profiles, Processes, Business Objects, Rules, and configurations that may require additional evaluation or retraining before they affect agent behavior. These controls help enterprises maintain reliability as business requirements and supporting systems evolve.

Work Logs and Agentic Business Process (ABP) dashboards provide visibility into operational activity, enabling organizations to evaluate productivity, work quality, and business results.

Pricing charts and cost dashboards provide visibility into agent operating expenses, enabling companies to develop more predictable financial models for individual Agentic Business Processes. By comparing costs against measurable Outcomes, business leaders can assess the value of agentic operations and prioritize investments accordingly.

TraceLink will demonstrate how optimized Semantic Inference Plans enable OPUS Agents to perform critical supply chain work in seconds at FutureLink Barcelona, October 19–21, 2026.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, enabling organizations to perform and improve supply chain work across their business and trading partner networks. The OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System brings together Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, governed OPUS Agents, and the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network to link systems, end-to-end business transactions, and collaborative peer-to-peer processes with trusted, real-time operational context. In this agentic environment, humans and agents work together with greater speed, reasoning, control, and accountability to improve organizational productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

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