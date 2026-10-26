What Separates Entrepreneurs from Business Owners? Dr. Saarthak Bakshi on Vision, Leadership and Sustainable Growth

Entrepreneur and business owner, these terms tend to be interchangeable in everyday conversations, but actually, they are two different mindsets that, when taken to their best potential, will complement each other nicely. The business owner has the discipline and consistency needed to do things efficiently and run his business smoothly. The entrepreneur has the vision and the momentum necessary for spotting the opportunities other people ignore and pushing his ideas until they materialize. Both mindsets need each other, and it takes both a good vision and its efficient execution to succeed. As India’s business sphere is developing rapidly and specifically the healthcare sector is booming, the most successful leaders in the field are those who balance the two mindsets. One of such leaders is Dr. Saarthak Bakshi, and let’s know more about him.

Vision as the Starting Point

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi’s career reflects this balance well. He is the Founder and CEO of Risaa IVF, a fertility care organisation, and an angel investor at Neos Angels, where he backs early-stage startups across healthtech, edtech, consumer brands, and social impact. With more than 14 years in healthcare entrepreneurship, his path began with identifying a gap in how fertility care was delivered in India and building an organisation designed to close that gap. That entrepreneurial instinct, to look at an existing system and ask what could work better, is what got things started. But it is the steady, business-owner discipline of running that organisation well, year after year, that has allowed it to actually grow and last.

From Engineering to Building an Industry

His background adds another layer to this. Dr. Saarthak Bakshi did not start out in healthcare, he studied computer engineering and began his career in the corporate and consulting world before moving into fertility care. Bringing an outsider’s perspective and structured, engineering-style problem-solving into a traditional industry is often what helps a new venture take shape. His decision to complete an MBA from the Indian School of Business added the operational and strategic thinking needed to run that venture responsibly, showing how the two mindsets, building something new and managing it with care, tend to work best together rather than in competition.

Growth That Keeps Trust Intact

Sustainable growth in healthcare depends on getting this balance right. It is one thing to have a bold vision, it is another to grow while keeping quality, consistency, and patient trust fully intact. This matters a great deal in a field where:

Reputation is built slowly, but can be affected quickly if care standards slip

Patients place enormous trust in an organisation during a vulnerable time in their lives

Long-term credibility often matters as much as the pace of expansion

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi has often spoken about growth needing to be paired with responsibility, a mindset that draws on both sides, the ambition to keep building, and the steady hand needed to protect what has already been built.

Investing in the Next Generation

One sign of Dr. Saarthak Bakshi’s broader outlook is his willingness to help other founders build too. Through his venture Neos Angels, he invested in more than 30 early stage companies and provides not only financial support, but also guidance to young and aspiring entrepreneurs who are just starting up. Speaking about the importance of mentoring for them, Dr. Bakshi said how important it was for founders to move on with their ideas instead of being scared by failure.

The line between an entrepreneur and a business owner is often less about which one a person is, and more about how well they can combine both. Dr. Saarthak Bakshi’s journey, from an engineer to a healthcare founder who also runs and grows his organisation with discipline, to a mentor for India’s next generation of entrepreneurs, reflects exactly this kind of balance. As more leaders learn to bring vision and steady execution together, India’s broader business landscape stands a better chance of growing in a way that is both innovative and built to last.