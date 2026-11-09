When children paint their minds on Mental Well-Being, adults stop and think

“Pause. Breathe. Rise. Your mind matters.” Children turn teachers themselves, offering lessons on handling pressure, nurturing happiness and taking care of mental health.

Hyderabad, Nov 09: What can adults learn about mental well-being from children? Quite a lot! A collection of thought-provoking paintings, posters and creative expressions by students at the concluding ceremony of Rotary’s year-long PEP-UP Mental Well-being Project offered some powerful lessons on handling stress and nurturing happiness.

“Children’s brains are not Google.” “You don’t have to do everything at once.” “Give yourself permission to rest.” “Handle pressure, don’t let it handle you.” “Your mind is a garden. It grows what you nurture.”

These are not quotes from psychologists, motivational speakers or self-help books. They are messages created by students themselves!

In a refreshing reversal of roles, children are teaching their peers, parents and even adults how to deal with stress, find happiness and take care of their mental health.

Their colourful posters carry remarkably sensible advice: Get enough sleep. Limit screen time. Spend time outdoors. Do what you love. Seek help when needed. Take a break. Cultivate inner happiness. Nurture your mind with positivity.

One student offers a particularly thought-provoking observation: “The same mind which worries is also the mind which dreams. That is how powerful it is!”

Another reminds everyone that “Pause is part of progress.” Yet another gives a delightful twist to a familiar saying: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but one positive thought keeps you away from stress!”

Some messages are particularly relevant to today’s competitive academic environment. “You are enough. Your journey is unique.” “Slow progress is still progress.” “Never be afraid to say NO when you mean NO.” “Mental health is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of strength.”

Perhaps the most important message is that children are not marks-producing machines! Behind every report card is a young person with feelings, dreams, fears, expectations and emotions. They need encouragement, understanding and support, not just comparisons and pressure to perform.

The creative works were displayed at the concluding ceremony of PEP-UP, a ₹33-lakh, year-long student mental well-being initiative undertaken by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks. The project, described by its organisers as one of Telangana’s largest and longest-running student mental well-being initiatives, reached 3,207 students across eight government and private educational institutions in Hyderabad.

Designed for students in the 13–21 age group, the initiative included mental health awareness sessions, screening, group counselling and individual support. Of the 2,686 students screened, 574 were identified as requiring additional attention. Following counselling and support, 503 students moved into the Green Zone, while the remaining 71 continue to receive care and support.

The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks was the host club, with the Rotary Club of Livermore serving as the international sponsor. Manojagrithi and Sudisha Counselling Centre were associated with the implementation and counselling support.

At the concluding ceremony, the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks also unveiled MINDPOD, a mental well-being app for students, along with a Well-being Toolkit, a practical handbook designed to support young minds.

The children’s artwork offers an important lesson: mental well-being is not something to think about only when a problem arises. It is a daily practice. Just as we care for our bodies, we must nurture our minds.

Perhaps adults need to listen more closely to what children are telling us. They are asking for less comparison, less pressure, more understanding, more kindness and more time to simply be themselves.

Their message to everyone is beautifully simple: “PAUSE. BREATHE. RISE. YOUR MIND MATTERS.”

Sometimes, the best lessons in mental well-being do not come from adults teaching children. They come from children teaching adults!