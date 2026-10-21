YiKEDA™ Makes Its Debut at SIAL Paris 2026, Bringing Premium Tomato Beverages to the Global Stage

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From October 17–21, YiKEDA™, a premium Chinese fruit tomato brand, made its debut at SIAL Paris 2026, one of the world’s leading food industry exhibitions, showcasing its 100% NFC Tomato Juice and Tomato Water Flavored Beverage Series to an international market. YiKEDA™ presented its distinctive approach to tomato-based beverages on the global stage.

During the exhibition, YiKEDA™’s booth welcomed visitors from around the world, including professional buyers and industry representatives interested in its product portfolio.

YiKEDA™’s 100% NFC Tomato Juice stands out for its pure and simple formulation, made exclusively from tomatoes with no added water. It contains no added sucrose, fat, artificial colors, added flavors, sodium, or preservatives, delivering the authentic taste of tomatoes in their purest form. It is also the first product in China’s NFC tomato juice category to receive low-GI product certification.

Complementing this flagship product, YiKEDA™’s Tomato Water Flavored Beverage Series incorporates real NFC tomato juice, offering another way to enjoy the distinctive taste of tomatoes.

Founded in 2022, YiKEDA™ is a fresh tomato brand under Qingdao Triumph Haofeng Smart Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd. (“Triumph Haofeng”), largest operator and service provider specialising in smart glass greenhouse agriculture in China.

Supported by more than 267 hectares of smart glass greenhouse facilities developed and operated by Triumph Haofeng across China, YiKEDA™ benefits from a digitalised and standardised management system spanning the supply chain. The company states that its tomatoes are cultivated without artificial hormones and are managed with a focus on quality and safety, providing a foundation for the development of its tomato-based beverages.

According to Frost & Sullivan recognition cited by the company, YiKEDA™’s cherry tomatoes and 100% NFC Tomato Juice have each ranked No. 1 in nationwide sales in China for two consecutive years. YiKEDA™’s products are currently available in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, and have been exported to several international markets, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

Its debut at SIAL Paris 2026 marks another important milestone in the brand’s international development. Looking ahead, YiKEDA™ will continue to focus on the fresh tomato category, through continued international collaboration and market expansion, the brand aspires to bring the natural appeal of tomatoes to an increasingly diverse global audience.

Ria

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