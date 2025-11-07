1300 triathletes from 31 countries in fray as Goa looks set to host landmark fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3

Panaji (Goa), Nov 7: Close to 1300 participants from 31 countries will test themselves in the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India, which will get underway on November 9, as the spirit of endurance returns to India’s coastal paradise once again. Since its inception, the event has seen athletes from 62 nations compete, transforming Goa into a global hub for triathlon and endurance sport.

The event continues to grow as one of India’s most aspirational endurance races, combining world-class athletic challenge with the charm of Goa’s scenic coastline. The race includes a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and 21.1 km run, offering both amateurs and professionals a test of strength, resilience, and spirit.

Speaking ahead of the race, Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, said, “Goa has always been synonymous with hospitality, beauty, and celebration. Hosting the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India reflects our commitment to promoting Goa as not just a leisure destination, but also a thriving hub for international sports tourism. The growing number of countries and athletes participating each year highlights the global confidence in Goa’s ability to deliver world-class sporting experiences.”

“This milestone fifth edition is a proud moment for all of us. From a handful of dreamers in 2019 to athletes from 31 nations this year, IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India has become a symbol of endurance and community. The consistency, support, and passion shown by the triathlon fraternity have truly made Goa the home of IRONMAN in India,” Deepak Raj, Founder of Yoska and Country Head, IRONMAN India, shared.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, “Herbalife has always believed in empowering people to live healthier, more active lives. Our association with IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India, celebrates the same spirit of endurance, discipline, and determination that defines both athletes and our brand. Every athlete’s journey, driven by dedication, preparation, and proper nutrition, is exactly what we stand for as a brand. This partnership is a celebration of fitness that reminds us that true wellness goes beyond the finish line.”

Actor and race ambassador Saiyami Kher expressed her excitement, saying, “Every year, IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India reminds us that endurance is not just physical but deeply emotional. Seeing so many athletes from across the world turn up to test their limits is inspiring. As an ambassador and participant, I’m proud to be part of this community that celebrates discipline, strength, and heart.”

The event, organised by Yoska in collaboration with the Government of Goa and IRONMAN, will be flagged off along the Miramar beachfront, continuing its legacy as one of India’s most scenic and inclusive endurance races.

IRONMAN, which started with a single event in 1978, has grown to become a global sensation with more than 150 events across more than 50 countries. Considered to be among the toughest endurance challenges, IRONMAN 70.3 is a triathlon comprising 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km cycling, and 21.1 km running. IRONMAN boasts the largest participation sports platform in the world, providing more than 300,000 participants annually. It brings athletes from around the world and enables them to embrace challenges and celebrate leading healthy and goal-oriented lifestyles.

–IANS