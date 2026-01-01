Enzo Maresca on brink of leaving Chelsea: Report

London, Jan 1: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge as the club’s poor run in the Premier League 2025-26 has raised serious concerns over his position. The West London-based club has won only one of their last seven Premier League games and has slipped to fifth position in the points table.

The six-time Premier League winners let another victory slip through their fingers at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, drawing 2-2 with the Cherries. After the match, manager Enzo Maresca skipped the press conference, citing illness.

According to a report by The Guardian, Chelsea is set to open the new year by holding emergency talks over Maresca’s position. It is expected that the Italian manager, who was booed by supporters during the disappointing 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, will not be in charge for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

The report also said that Maresca wants to leave the club, but it is unclear if he is willing to walk away without a payoff. His contract runs until 2029, with an option for an extra year.

Maresca was appointed Chelsea manager in July 2024. Under his stint, the West London club has played 92 matches so far, and he has a strong record of 55 wins. On May 28, 2025, Maresca won his first trophy as Chelsea manager by lifting the UEFA Conference League after beating Real Betis 4-1 in the final, which meant Chelsea became the only team to win all three of the current main UEFA competitions.

In July 2025, he guided his team to victory in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the first edition of the expanded competition, with a 3-0 win over the recently crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

