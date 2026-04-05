Not easy being a skipper, Riyan deserves credit for his amazing captaincy against GT: Bangar

New Delhi, April 5: Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag for his composure and decision-making in a tense finish against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday, highlighting how leadership played a defining role in their six-run win.

In a match that went down to the final over at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajasthan’s decision to hand the ball to Tushar Deshpande proved decisive, with the pacer defending 11 runs under pressure.

Bangar underlined that the foundation of the win lay in Parag’s captaincy during crunch moments. With multiple bowling choices available, the RR skipper’s clarity stood out as he backed Deshpande for the final over, a decision that ultimately sealed the game.

“Riyan Parag deserves the credit for his amazing captaincy in this match against GT. It is not an easy job being a skipper, especially when you have tons of bowling options to choose from and you find yourself in a high-pressure situation. Riyan clearly trusted Tushar Deshpande to bowl the final over and when a captain chooses you to bowl an over that’s a do-or-die one, then you have to do well. If you don’t, your team will lose,” Bangar told JioStar.

Bangar stressed that beyond tactics, a captain’s role is also about instilling belief in players during high-stakes situations. “It is important for the skipper to motivate the bowler when asking him to do such a tough job. You have to constantly tell them that you can do it, and Tushar Deshpande lived upto the expectations by soaking in all the pressure and bowled the best over of his cricket career,” he said.

Deshpande responded with an ice-cool over, conceding just four runs and dismissing Rashid Khan at a crucial juncture to swing the match decisively in Rajasthan’s favour.

Bangar also highlighted the long-term impact of such trust between captain and bowler, saying, “Once you get that kind of trust and faith from your skipper, it is a wonderful feeling. Every time Rajasthan finds themselves in a nail-biting situation, Riyan Parag will go towards Tushar Deshpande because he has done it once and can do it again.”

He summed up the moment as a perfect blend of leadership and execution, stating, “So brilliant from the captain, great execution from the bowler. The celebration at the end tells us how hungry RR was for this win.”

Apart from the final over heroics, Bangar also reserved praise for leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who turned the game with a four-wicket haul to derail Gujarat’s chase. Bishnoi’s control and discipline made it difficult for batters to settle, even without a wide range of variations.

Explaining Bishnoi’s effectiveness, Bangar pointed out his unique bowling approach.

“Ravi Bishnoi rarely bowls the leg break. He relies on just two deliveries – the googly and the one that goes straight on. The googly is his stock ball. He has limited variety, but he is very effective and accurate. He gets wickets when batters sit back to cut him, as Rahul Tewatia did. They end up edging the ball but, Bishnoi works well within his limitations,” Bangar said.

Despite not being a conventional leg-spinner, his impact was undeniable. “He doesn’t have a conventional leg spinner, but his figures of 4 for 41 proved his class,” he noted.

–IANS