Telangana makes history with the first-ever Pro Basketball League

Hyderabad, Dec 21: Telangana has etched its name in Indian sports history with the launch of the Telangana Pro Basketball League (TPBL)—the first professional basketball league of its kind in the state and only the second official state-level pro basketball league in India.

Season 1 of TPBL is currently underway at the iconic K.V.B.R. Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, till 24th December, transforming Hyderabad into the epicentre of elite basketball action. Featuring high-octane matches, fierce rivalries, and championship ambitions, the league promises a thrilling spectacle for fans and players alike.

This is an exclusive league for players from Telangana, showcasing homegrown talent from across the state. The league features over 72 players and engages nearly 200 supporting professionals, including coaches, technical officials, medical staff, and event personnel. Players have been selected from diverse districts of Telangana, reflecting the depth and reach of basketball talent in the region.

Each team comprises 12 players, acquired through a competitive player auction. Mr Akash of the Hyderabad Hawks emerged as the highest-valued player, secured for a record bid of ₹2.5 lakh. The players represent a wide age spectrum, ranging from 15 years to 36 years, and include students as well as working professionals, highlighting the league’s inclusive and developmental nature.

The league is scheduled to be conducted twice every year and is projected to generate over ₹100 crore in business activity, both directly and indirectly. The winning team will receive a prize money of ₹20 lakh, along with an MVP award featuring an R15 motorcycle.

Matches are hosted daily between 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, ensuring prime-time visibility for fans and broadcasters. Standing tall among all participants is Srinivas Reddy of the Medchal Mavericks, the tallest player in the league, with an impressive height of 7 feet.

The opening matches have already delivered electrifying performances and a vibrant atmosphere, as fans cheered loud and proud. The joy of witnessing top-tier basketball live, surrounded by friends and fellow supporters, has made TPBL Season 1 a truly memorable sporting experience.

Every match of the league is being broadcast LIVE, bringing Telangana’s basketball revolution to audiences. More than 20,000 people are watching it live.

Ahead of its inaugural season, TPBL completed its franchise auction in November. All six franchises were sold for a combined value of ₹1.27 crore, underlining strong investor confidence and growing interest in professional basketball in the state.

The Franchise Ownership details for 4-Year Rights is as follows. Hyderabad Hawks is owned by Deepti Akki of N Sports Pvt Ltd and bagged it for ₹27.5 lakh

Ranga Reddy Risers is owned by Srujana of Destiny World got it for ₹26 lakh. Karimnagar Kings – Avinash & Raghuveer / Fitbee for ₹20 lakh; Warangal Warriors —Dr. Chandrashekar / Sowbhagya Bharti – for ₹18.5 lakh; Nizamabad Nawabs – Laxmi Motors for ₹18 lakh, and Khammam Titans – Charan / SCL Infratech for ₹16.5 lakh. Each franchise carries an annual fee equal to the bid amount, with a 5% yearly escalation.

The league is the brainchild of A. Prudhvishwar Reddy, General Secretary of the Telangana Basketball Association and a former Indian national player. Inspired by international professional leagues, TPBL is designed to create a structured pathway for young talent while strengthening grassroots basketball across Telangana.

Player development took centre stage with state-wide tryouts held at Dream Basketball Academy, followed by the Player Auction in the same month, allowing franchises to build competitive squads featuring the best local talent.

The unique feature of the ownership is women taking centre stage and owning and managing the teams. A salute to their leadership and Women in Sports. Special is Deepti Akki of Hyderabad Hawks and Srujana of Ranga Reddy Risers; Sowbhagya Bharti of Warangal Warriors and their entire TPBL organising teams for their inspiring leadership, passion, and commitment. Their efforts stand as a powerful example of women driving change in sports, setting new benchmarks for inclusivity and professionalism in Indian basketball.

TPBL is considered a new chapter in particular to Telangana and in general in Indian Basketball. With soaring crowds, professional execution, and a clear long-term vision, the Telangana Pro Basketball League is redefining the future of the sport in the state. As Season 1 unfolds, TPBL is not just hosting matches—it is building a legacy. Indian Basketball has found a bold new home in Telangana.

According to Srujana, a similar league for Women and Children is around the corner.

Basketball in Telangana is not yet a mass sport like cricket, but it is one of the fastest-growing organised sports in the state, with strong institutional backing, rising youth participation, and—most importantly—the launch of a professional league, said R Sridhar Reddy, President of Telangana Basketball Association

Mr. A. Prudhvishwar Reddy, General Secretary, Telangana Basketball Association, further adds that Basketball in Telangana has seen steady and meaningful growth over the years. Today, we have more than 10,000 active players participating across schools, colleges, academies, universities, and district associations. The sport enjoys a strong footprint in regions such as Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad, with players regularly competing in platforms like the School Games Federation of India, Khelo India, inter-university tournaments, and district championships. Basketball has particularly found resonance in urban schools, private institutions, and universities, where access to indoor facilities has helped nurture talent.

Adding further, he stated that at the grassroots and institutional level, Telangana is well-positioned. The state has over 30 structured basketball academies and training centres, supported by robust school programs in CBSE, ICSE, and international schools. The Telangana Basketball Association continues to play an active role in organising competitions, identifying talent, and creating pathways for young players. Hyderabad remains the hub of basketball activity in the state, thanks to better infrastructure, experienced coaches, and consistent exposure to competitive play.

In terms of infrastructure, Mr A. Prudhvishwar Reddy adds, facilities such as the K.V.B.R. Indoor Stadium, the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, and several university and institutional indoor courts form the backbone of basketball development in Telangana. While we acknowledge that infrastructure is still limited compared to the growing demand, the progress is encouraging. With sustained investment, structured leagues, and community support, basketball in Telangana is moving in the right direction and holds immense potential for the future.

The launch of the Telangana Pro Basketball League (TPBL) has significantly elevated the sport’s stature. The first professional basketball league in Telangana and the second official state pro basketball league in India secured a ₹1.27 crore franchise valuation in Season 1 itself, marking a very good beginning.

The highest scorer of the League to date has been Tejendra and Raju Bhai of Ranga Reddy Risers (RRR) team

Live broadcasts, packed indoor crowds, and professional execution are helping to increase the fan base, stated Srujana. And it will ultimately contribute to cultivating a sports culture among future generations. She says it’s an Incredible feeling to own a team, it’s pride, responsibility and constant buzz. In the long run, we are instrumental in cultivating sports culture for the current and future generations.

Mr A. Prudhvishwar Reddy states that his goal is to take the league and local players national and international level. He, being a national player himself, thus this is his best way to give back to the sport.