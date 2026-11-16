New Delhi, Nov 16: In a significant step towards digital inclusion and the preservation of India’s linguistic heritage, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is advancing Adi Vaani, an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to make tribal languages more accessible through translation, digital learning resources and speech technologies.

Launched on September 1, 2025, Adi Vaani aims to reduce language barriers and strengthen access to education, healthcare information, public services and economic opportunities for tribal communities.

As of October 15, 2026, the platform supported text translation in nine tribal languages and had recorded more than 35,000 Android downloads, with approximately 6,500 monthly users.

Odisha’s Santali and Kui Languages Included

Odisha has an important place in the initiative, with Santali and Kui included in the Adi Vaani language corpus.

The Santali corpus contains 2,19,063 entries and uses the Ol-Chiki script, while the Kui corpus contains 95,478 entries and uses the Odia script.

The inclusion of these languages represents an important step towards strengthening digital documentation and accessibility for Odisha’s tribal communities.

Advanced AI Tools for Language Accessibility

Adi Vaani offers several technology-enabled features, including:

Text-to-text translation between supported tribal languages and languages such as Hindi and English.

Speech-to-text conversion for documenting spoken languages.

Speech-to-speech translation.

Optical Character Recognition for extracting text from images and scanned documents.

Video subtitling.

Digital dictionaries and more than 300 language primers.

The platform has been developed through a national consortium led by IIT Delhi, in collaboration with BITS Pilani, IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT Nava Raipur and State Tribal Research Institutes.

Community Participation Strengthens AI Development

The initiative follows a community-centred approach in which native speakers contribute words, sentences and voice recordings through Tribal Research Institutes and AdiKosh.

As of October 15, 2026, State Tribal Research Institutes had contributed approximately 13.9 lakh text sentences across ten languages and around 300 hours of speech data.

Language experts validate the material before it is incorporated into AI models, ensuring that community knowledge remains central to the development process.

Supporting Education, Healthcare and Economic Empowerment

Adi Vaani is expected to support mother-tongue-based learning by providing access to language primers, dictionaries and educational resources.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students has highlighted the potential use of these resources across more than 525 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, serving over 1.7 lakh students.

The platform also includes translated awareness material on Sickle Cell Disease, helping complement wider public health communication efforts.

In the economic sector, improved access to information in tribal languages can support entrepreneurs and producers in understanding market opportunities, government schemes and digital services.

This can complement initiatives such as Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, Tribes India and ONDC, which aim to strengthen the market participation of tribal producers.

Towards a National Tribal Language Repository

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs convened the first meeting of the Working Group on Tribal Languages on October 15, 2026, chaired by Secretary Ranjana Chopra.

The meeting discussed the possibility of positioning Adi Vaani as the National Tribal Language Repository.

Proposals include developing a national baseline of tribal languages, creating digital archives, strengthening institutional collaboration, establishing district-level community resource groups involving trained tribal youth and implementing a two-year action plan with quarterly reviews.

Technology for Inclusive Development

Adi Vaani reflects the government’s efforts to combine technological innovation with cultural preservation and inclusive development.

By bringing tribal languages into the digital ecosystem, the initiative seeks to ensure that linguistic diversity becomes an integral part of India’s digital transformation.

The long-term vision is to make digital information and services more accessible while preserving the cultural identity, traditional knowledge and linguistic heritage of tribal communities across the country.