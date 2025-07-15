AI-powered Platforms Ease Hybrid Cloud Management

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2025 — A growing number of enterprises are adopting advanced hybrid cloud management platforms to improve operational efficiency and ensure business continuity, according to a new global research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Solutions report finds that the hybrid cloud management platform (HCMP) market is growing rapidly as providers integrate edge computing, enhance disaster recovery and introduce automation enabled by AI and ML. Increasingly complex hybrid cloud environments, growing cybersecurity threats and evolving regulations are driving demand for HCMPs with these new capabilities.

“AI is becoming a foundational element of hybrid cloud management,” said Anay Nawathe, ISG cloud delivery lead for the Americas. “Enterprises are seeking it out in solutions that provide a path from reactive, manual management to proactive, intelligent automation.”

The financial sector has made the largest investments in advanced HCMPs, though the adoption rate is now faster in the healthcare industry, ISG says. Growth is especially strong in Asia Pacific and Latin America, where many enterprises are pursuing digital transformation for greater agility, security and cost efficiency. The addition of AI and edge computing are significant catalysts for this adoption trend. Disaster recovery and resiliency are among the fastest-growing demands within hybrid cloud management, especially in Asia Pacific.

AI-enabled HCMP and resiliency solutions aid integration of private, public and edge cloud environments, the report says. They offer real-time monitoring of hybrid cloud environments, predictive analytics and AI agents that can automate complex workflows. Leading solutions also look for security threats and automate regulatory compliance. Enterprises are using these features to better manage and optimize resources and automatically detect and fix anomalies.

Companies are embracing resiliency platforms with AI for their ability to conduct continuous risk assessments, predictive disaster recovery and automated failovers, ISG says. Some vendors have helped enterprises significantly improve their return on cloud investments through AI-powered automation, which reduces training costs and improves operational visibility. These resiliency platforms can predict capacity needs and optimize workload placement for high availability and business continuity.

Advanced cloud management platforms that offer comprehensive cost visibility, AI-enabled insights and financial accountability are helping enterprises optimize cloud resources through FinOps, one of the top priorities for most organizations, the report says. AI and ML can give organizations a more detailed understanding of cloud spending across platforms and identify and recommend cost-saving opportunities.

“As enterprises increase their reliance on complex hybrid cloud architectures, they face a growing number of cloud monitoring and management responsibilities,” said Shashank Rajmane, senior manager and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. “Solution providers are easing those burdens and ensuring efficient, resilient operations with innovative AI-powered features.”

The report also explores other trends in private and hybrid cloud solutions, including increasing demand for zero-trust security architectures and advancements in backup and storage for faster data restoration.

For more insights into private and hybrid cloud challenges faced by enterprises, plus ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens® Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Solutions report evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across two quadrants: Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms and Resiliency Platforms.

The report names Broadcom (VMware) and HPE as Leaders in both quadrants. It names BMC Software, CloudBolt Software, Cohesity, Commvault, Dell Technologies, Flexera, HCLSoftware, IBM, Rubrik, ServiceNow and Veeam as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Nutanix is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from ManageEngine and UnityOne.AI.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Solutions report is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.