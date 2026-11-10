AVer Debuts CL02 PTZ Controller, Unifying Camera Control for Seamless Multi-Camera Production

Taipei, Taiwan – Nov 10: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced the AVer CL02, a professional camera controller designed to streamline reliable multi–camera production across hybrid AV environments. Built for organizations that need to operate PTZ cameras, the CL02 enables intuitive, centralized control without requiring a costly, disruptive replacement of installed equipment.

The CL02 enables professional multi-camera productions with greater efficiency and control. Designed for live event environments, it helps production teams streamline operations, reduce workflow complexity, and deliver a polished viewing experience across every event. As organizations expand hybrid communications, training initiatives, and content creation, the CL02 provides a centralized control platform that simplifies camera operations and helps teams create engaging, high-quality video experiences with confidence.

Key User Benefits at a Glance