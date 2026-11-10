AVer Debuts CL02 PTZ Controller, Unifying Camera Control for Seamless Multi-Camera Production

Taipei, Taiwan – Nov 10: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced the AVer CL02, a professional camera controller designed to streamline reliable multi–camera production across hybrid AV environments. Built for organizations that need to operate PTZ cameras, the CL02 enables intuitive, centralized control without requiring a costly, disruptive replacement of installed equipment.
The CL02 enables professional multi-camera productions with greater efficiency and control. Designed for live event environments, it helps production teams streamline operations, reduce workflow complexity, and deliver a polished viewing experience across every event. As organizations expand hybrid communications, training initiatives, and content creation, the CL02 provides a centralized control platform that simplifies camera operations and helps teams create engaging, high-quality video experiences with confidence.
Key User Benefits at a Glance
- Simplify Multi–Camera Production: Control up to 255 PTZ cameras over IP from a single purpose-built console, with NDI® HX2 support for streamlined network-based camera control.
- Maintain Confident Live Control: View critical camera information, such as connection status, channel, exposure, white balance, and gain, on four dedicated LCD screens for faster decisions and consistent image quality.
- Accelerate Installation and Management: Use PoE connectivity to reduce cabling needs, while the embedded Web UI enables convenient remote configuration and management.
- Create Smoother On-Camera Experiences: Access frequently used controls through dedicated camera-select buttons, one-touch preset recalls, independent zoom control, and a responsive 2-axis joystick for quicker transitions and more natural camera movement.