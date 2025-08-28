BD Soft Strengthens SME-Focused Cybersecurity Portfolio to Address Rising Digital Risks

Mumbai, 28th August 2025: Amid a surge in cyberattacks targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs)—with 75% of them experiencing at least one incident in the past year, BD Soft has sharpened its focus on India’s SME sector by expanding its cybersecurity portfolio. The value-added distributor is rolling out cost-effective, scalable, and enterprise-grade solutions designed to protect growing businesses that are increasingly vulnerable to digital threats.

In recent months, BD Soft has introduced a comprehensive suite of SME-centric solutions through partnerships with leading global players such as Bitdefender, Safetica, EndPoint Protector (Netwrix), Zaperon, We360.ai, Foxit, ABBYY, TSplus, Axidian, SecuPi, and FileCloud. Together, these solutions deliver end-to-end protection, spanning endpoint and data security, insider threat detection, compliance, productivity monitoring, document management, and secure file sharing.

To better reach SMEs, BD Soft is driving targeted initiatives, regional partnerships, and awareness campaigns. The company’s focus is on making advanced cybersecurity accessible, simple to deploy, and affordable, addressing a critical gap for growing businesses. Over the past year, this strategy has gained strong traction as BD Soft expanded its offerings to meet rising demand for enterprise-grade security at SME-friendly costs.

Commenting on the development, Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, said, “SMEs are the backbone of India’s economy, but their rapid digital adoption has also made them highly vulnerable to cyber threats. At BD Soft, our mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to this segment by delivering solutions that are affordable, scalable, and easy to implement. With our growing portfolio and trusted partnerships, we aim to empower SMEs with the tools they need to safeguard their businesses while continuing their growth journey.”

Looking ahead, BD Soft plans to further strengthen its SME-focused portfolio over the next two to three years by deepening its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, enhancing local collaborations, and adding AI-driven, cloud-based, and compliance-focused solutions.