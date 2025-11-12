Bharat Solar Yatra Launches Its Official Website to Power Citizens Towards a Solar-Driven Bharat

New Delhi, November 12, 2025: As India continues its march toward a sustainable and energy-secure future, the Bharat Solar Yatra—a nationwide awareness movement dedicated to promoting solar energy—achieved a key milestone today with the launch of its official website.

The launch event was attended by Mr. Arun Kumar Tripathi, Former Director General, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and Chief Scientist & Advisor, MNRE; Mr. Purushotam Pandey, Founder of Bharat Solar Yatra; Mr. Charanjeet Singh, Founder & CEO, InterTech Earthing Solutions; and Naresh Piplani, CEO Perfect Impact Designing & Pvt Ltd.

Flagged off on August 15, 2025, from Ayodhya on India’s 79th Independence Day, now the second leg of Yatra will commence on November 16, 2025 and will cover Rajasthan, its next major destination. Covering over 25,000 kilometres in 180 days, the Yatra will travel across the nation, engaging citizens, institutions, and local administrations to accelerate the shift toward solar energy adoption.

The mission highlights key government programs—PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-KUSUM, and PM eDrive Yojana—by simplifying access to subsidies, financing, and installation best practices. Through live demonstrations, workshops, and digital tools, it aims to make solar adoption practical and achievable for every Indian household.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Purushotam Pandey, Founder of, Bharat Solar Yatra, said, “The launch of this website is a crucial step in taking the message of solar power directly to the people. This platform makes solar knowledge accessible to every citizen—helping them understand schemes, installations, and benefits in simple, actionable ways. The Bharat Solar Yatra is not just about awareness; it’s about enabling participation in India’s green revolution.” Mr. Arun Kumar Tripathi said, “This website will act as a bridge between people and India’s solar mission. It stands for transparency, participation, and progress, the core values driving India’s clean energy journey.”

Also present during the launch, Mr. Charanjeet Singh, Founder & CEO, InterTech Earthing Solutions, played a key role in bringing the website initiative to life. His organization’s decades-long expertise in electrical safety, grounding, and sustainable energy systems aligns closely with the Yatra’s mission of promoting clean, safe, and reliable solar adoption across Bharat.

“Safety and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Mr. Charanjeet Singh. “Supporting the Bharat Solar Yatra reflects our belief that clean energy must be built on a foundation of safety, trust, and innovation. Together, we aim to build a safer, greener Bharat for generations to come.”

The newly launched website, www.solarawareness.in, will serve as the mission’s digital hub—offering citizens access to live Yatra tracking, solar installation guidance, scheme details, educational materials, and expert insights. It also features inspiring stories and interactive tools, fostering community engagement and collective participation in India’s clean energy movement.

Embodying the spirit of “Solar Awareness – Lighting the Path to a Sustainable Future,” the platform aims to educate and empower citizens to make informed energy choices—reducing dependence on fossil fuels, lowering electricity costs, and contributing to a greener, self-reliant Bharat.

The Bharat Solar Yatra stands as a collective effort uniting policy, technology, and people. With leadership from Mr. Purushotam Pandey, guidance from Mr. Arun Kumar Tripathi, and safety expertise from InterTech, the mission embodies India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in sustainable, secure, and citizen-driven energy transformation.