Centre approves new Rs 7,712 crore investment under electronics component scheme

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Central government has approved a new tranche of applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), with a total investment commitment of Rs 7,712 crore, IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Monday.

Krishnan said the government selected 17 applications out of 249 received under the current round.

He added that this tranche is notable for securing its first investment from Jammu and Kashmir.

Other approved proposals come from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Among the 17 approved companies, ten major proposals include Aequs Consumer Products Private Limited, which has committed an investment of Rs 1,500 crore with projected production worth Rs 7,669 crore.

Other approved companies include Secure Circuits, TE Connectivity India with an investment of Rs 612 crore, Jabil Circuit with Rs 957 crore, Zetfab, Zetchem with Rs 55 crore, Micropack with Rs 54 crore, Asux Safety Components, Uno Minda with Rs 264 crore, AT&S India, HI-Q, Infopower Technologies, Syrma Mobility with Rs 250 crore, and Meena Electrotech from Jammu and Kashmir with an investment of Rs 111 crore.

Krishnan said the government’s core objective is to deepen India’s electronics value chain. He noted that global companies are looking to diversify supply chains, and India is emerging as a strong destination for this shift.

“The basic objective is to deepen value chain in India. World is looking at diversification of value chains, and India is a key player in that,” Krishnan said.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also addressed the gathering and outlined three key priorities for long-term success in electronics manufacturing.

He said India must focus on building strong design teams, achieving six sigma quality across all products and developing a robust network of Indian suppliers who meet global standards.

Vaishnaw said the government will continue to work closely with the industry to meet these goals.

He also announced that the government will soon introduce a skilling framework specifically designed for the electronics sector, aimed at supporting the growing needs of the industry.

