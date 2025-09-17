HighPoint Upgrades RocketStor 8000 Series eGPU Enclosures with 850W PSU and Smart Cooling Solution for Gen5 GPUs

Fremont, CA – September 2025 – HighPoint Technologies, Inc, a leading provider of high-performance storage and connectivity solutions, has announced a major upgrade for its acclaimed RocketStor 8000 Series eGPU expansion chassis. Both models, the RocketStor 8631CW (PCIe Gen5 x16) and RocketStor 8531AW (PCIe Gen4 x16), now feature a fully-integrated 850-watt power supply unit (PSU), engineered to provide the stable, sustained current required to maximize the performance capabilities of the latest generation of PCIe 5.0 GPUs.

RocketStor 8000 series solutions enable Compact Servers, Mini-PCs and desktop workstations to fully harness the power of today’s most powerful 2-slot and 3-slot GPUs. They are the industry’s only eGPU solutions capable of delivering x16 lanes of dedicated PCIe Gen5 or Gen4 bandwidth, serving as critical enablers for data-driven AI/LM, HPC, 3D Design and Engineering workflows.