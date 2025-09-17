HighPoint Upgrades RocketStor 8000 Series eGPU Enclosures with 850W PSU and Smart Cooling Solution for Gen5 GPUs

Fremont, CA – September 2025 – HighPoint Technologies, Inc, a leading provider of high-performance storage and connectivity solutions, has announced a major upgrade for its acclaimed RocketStor 8000 Series eGPU expansion chassis. Both models, the RocketStor 8631CW (PCIe Gen5 x16) and RocketStor 8531AW (PCIe Gen4 x16), now feature a fully-integrated 850-watt power supply unit (PSU), engineered to provide the stable, sustained current required to maximize the performance capabilities of the latest generation of PCIe 5.0 GPUs.
RocketStor 8000 series solutions enable Compact Servers, Mini-PCs and desktop workstations to fully harness the power of today’s most powerful 2-slot and 3-slot GPUs. They are the industry’s only eGPU solutions capable of delivering x16 lanes of dedicated PCIe Gen5 or Gen4 bandwidth, serving as critical enablers for data-driven AI/LM, HPC, 3D Design and Engineering workflows.
The series’ adoption of a new 850W PSU is a direct response to the needs of today’s most resource-hungry applications, providing not just the raw wattage but the robust current delivery required to handle the extreme transient power spikes associated with Gen5 GPUs at peak load, preventing performance interruptions and system resets.
Key Highlights of the Upgraded RocketStor 8000 Gen5 x16 eGPU Enclosure:
- Unrestricted Gen5 x16 Bandwidth: By leveraging HighPoint’s proven PCIe switching technology and robust external CDFP connectivity, RocketStor 8000 series eGPU solutions deliver a dedicated x16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 bandwidth, eliminating resource bottlenecks associated with conventional eGPU enclosures and ensuring your GPU operates at its maximum potential.
- Fully Maximizes Gen5 GPU Performance: The new 850W PSU and intelligent power delivery architecture was incorporated to address the power-related issues associated with top-tier Gen5 GPUs, providing rock-solid stability and sustained peak-performance for power-hungry workloads in AI/LLM training, complex engineering simulations, and scientific research.
- Universal Compatibility: The external chassis was designed to host full-height, full-length (up to 370mm), and multi-slot GPUs from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, making it a versatile solution for a diverse range of professional applications.
- Smart Cooling Solution: Integrated power and temperature sensors work in tandem to ensure the built-in smart fan delivers sufficient cooling airflow to the hosted GPU to prevent thermal throttling and ensure maximum performance. The enclosure actively tracks key hardware metrics, including GPU activity and temperature, with an intuitive user interface that offers real-time monitoring and smart fan-control.
- Plug-and-Play Simplicity: The driver-less, plug-and-play design ensures seamless integration with Windows and Linux platforms, allowing professionals to instantly add high-performance GPU compute power to their systems without complex reconfigurations.
“The computational demands of AI and HPC are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and the new generation of GPUs are at the forefront of this revolution,” explains May Hwang, Marketing Director at HighPoint Technologies, Inc. “This upgrade enables customers to wield these resources with absolute confidence, providing a solution that is not only fast and reliable but also fully equipped to handle the unique power requirements of top-tier Gen5 GPUs; today and tomorrow”.