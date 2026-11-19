Lauda-Königshofen, Nov 19 – i.safe MOBILE is launching a new, cost-effective 5G smartphone in two variants: the IS885.2 is approved for Zone 2/22 hazardous areas as well as Class I, II, III Division 2, whilst the IS885.RG complements it as a rugged industrial variant. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Q-6690 with its own AI unit. It delivers 5G Standalone and two simultaneously active mobile connections directly to the device.

5G for Zone 2/22 and industry – on public and campus networks

More and more industrial companies are switching their communications to 5G, often relying on their own campus networks. These are precisely the areas where the IS885.x comes into its own: it supports 5G Standalone, thereby providing the backbone for guaranteed bandwidths, low latency and network slicing. Users benefit from stable voice, video and data connections, even when many machines and sensors are transmitting simultaneously within the factory. Thanks to CBRS, the device is also ready for private networks in North America. Furthermore, it covers all relevant bands from 2G to 5G and supports Wi-Fi 6E as well as BluetoothTM 5.2.

Communication platform

The Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Q-6690 is designed for communication. An integrated AI unit (NPU) with around six TOPS of computing power also enables simple AI applications directly on the smartphone, such as text recognition for test reports. No cloud connection is required for this, and the data remains on the device. Using text recognition, the device captures, for example, measurement values and type plates and transfers them directly into the test report.

Two simultaneous networks

Thanks to Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA), both SIM cards in the IS885.x operate simultaneously. This means that anyone making a call remains reachable on the second number as well. Businesses can, for example, use a private campus network and a public network in parallel. With the eSIM, the device goes one step further: with Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP), two eSIM profiles are active simultaneously. Businesses can thus store multiple profiles, for example for different countries. There is no need to send or swap physical SIM cards. Centralised distribution of eSIM profiles via Mobile Device Management is currently being planned by Google.

Built for everyday work

The IS885.x features an excellent texture and fits comfortably in the hand. Its 5.5-inch display with 720 x 1440 pixels remains legible even in sunlight and responds reliably to wet hands and gloves. With around100 dB, the amplified speaker can be heard clearly even in noisy environments. The large PTT side button and the SOS button can be freely programmed, for example for Push-to-Talk or lone worker protection. Users can connect headsets and remote speaker microphones quickly and securely via the 13-pin ISM interface. To unlock the device, users simply scan their finger on the side fingerprint sensor, without needing to enter a PIN.

The 4500 mAh replaceable battery ensures endurance throughout the entire shift: whilst the device remains in use, spare batteries can be charged outside the hazardous area. The 50 MP main camera with autofocus and flash documents plant layouts and damage. It also includes an 8 MP front camera, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot supporting up to 512 GB.

Planning for the long term

The IS885.2/IS885.RG launches with Android™ 16, and the platform is scheduled to receive Long-Term Support for at least five years. This enables businesses to operate their device fleet securely for many years. As an Android Enterprise-compliant device, the smartphone supports zero-touch enrolment: new devices set themselves up automatically when switched on for the first time. As with the IS880.x, a comprehensive range of accessories is available, including replacement batteries, desktop/multi-chargers and leather cases. Headsets from the IS880.x range can still be used.

Availability

From the start of Q1 2027, customers can order the IS885.2 and the IS885.RG via the i.safe MOBILE sales network.