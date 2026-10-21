Karmayogi Bharat and OpenAI Collaborate to Advance Future-Ready Capacity Building for India’s Civil Services

Oct 21: Karmayogi Bharat and OpenAI today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen capacity development across India’s civil services. Anchored in Mission Karmayogi’s objective of building a professional, well-trained and future-ready civil service, the collaboration will bring OpenAI Academy’s capacity-building resources into iGOT Karmayogi’s learning ecosystem for government personnel across the Centre and States.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of harnessing AI for inclusive growth, citizen-centric governance and public good, the collaboration supports Mission Karmayogi’s focus on continuous, frictionless and guided learning. It will help civil servants access practical AI learning through iGOT Karmayogi’s anytime, anywhere, any-device platform.

As part of the MoU, OpenAI will provide approved OpenAI Academy content for iGOT Karmayogi, while Karmayogi Bharat will support access, learner engagement and coordination with relevant government departments.

“As technology reshapes governance, civil servants need practical skills they can apply directly in their day-to-day work. By bringing OpenAI Academy resources to iGOT Karmayogi, we aim to help government personnel engage with AI confidently, use it responsibly, and translate new capabilities into better public outcomes. This collaboration will help keep capacity building relevant to the evolving needs of the government and support Mission Karmayogi’s vision of a future-ready civil service,” said Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat. “India’s AI opportunity will depend not just on access to technology, but on how effectively people and institutions use it. With more than 1.7 crore government employees across the Centre, States and Union Territories registered on iGOT Karmayogi, the platform offers a powerful way to build practical AI capability at scale. We are pleased to support civil servants in using AI to strengthen everyday work, public service delivery and professional growth,”said Pragya Misra, Head of Strategy & Government Affairs, OpenAI India.

The OpenAI Academy courses will be available to eligible government personnel on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, expanding access to practical AI learning and supporting Mission Karmayogi’s broader goal of strengthening capabilities across government.