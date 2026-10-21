Optellum and RapidAI Bring AI-Supported Lung Nodule Management to the Rapid Enterprise™ Platform

Integration connects lung nodule identification, risk assessment, and follow-up with RapidAI’s clinical workflows, resilient infrastructure, and AI governance capabilities

OXFORD, United Kingdom and HOUSTON, October 21, 2026

Optellum, the leader in AI-enabled lung cancer diagnostics, today announced that its Virtual Nodule Clinic (VNC) with Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) AI is integrated with the Rapid Enterprise™ Platform from RapidAI, a global leader in enterprise clinical AI. VNC joins a portfolio of 50+ RapidAI-developed and third-party clinical solutions that support radiologists and care teams across the patient journey, extending the platform’s oncology coverage to the lung nodule pathway. RapidAI technology is used in more than 2,500 hospitals across 100+ countries.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States and worldwide.1 Many lung nodules are found incidentally on CT scans performed for other reasons, and 60% are lost to follow-up2. Without a clear path to follow-up, the opportunity for earlier diagnosis can be missed.

Optellum VNC includes Patient Discovery AI, which automatically searches radiology reports for documented lung nodules and identifies patients for review. VNC’s workflow management tools support patient tracking and follow-up, and LCP AI analyzes CT images to assess a nodule’s cancer risk.

Together, these capabilities help care teams prioritize patients and reduce the risk of patients being lost to follow-up. VNC with LCP AI is the world’s first FDA-cleared and Medicare-reimbursed AI solution for image-based lung cancer risk stratification, reimbursed under named CPT 0721T/+0722T.

Optellum is directly deployed at hundreds of clinical sites and has analyzed over 3 million cases to date. Integration with the Rapid Enterprise Platform will help accelerate that footprint, bringing Optellum’s capabilities to more care teams.

Through the integration, pulmonologists and clinic managers can access Optellum’s capabilities as part of a connected enterprise platform. Health systems can deploy Optellum on their existing RapidAI platform through a single IT deployment, supported by consistent clinical workflows, best-in-class clinical solutions, and shared AI governance capabilities that provide a central place to monitor performance and oversee AI use.

“Our collaboration with RapidAI makes Virtual Nodule Clinic available to the many health systems that already rely on the Rapid Enterprise Platform,” said Johnathan Watkins, PhD, CEO of Optellum. “Integrating VNC into the Rapid platform expands access, streamlines IT deployment, and accelerates putting clinically validated solutions in the hands of care teams. Together, we can help more patients with lung nodules get the right care sooner.”

The solutions support clinical decision-making, with qualified clinicians responsible for interpreting results and determining appropriate patient care.