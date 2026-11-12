OrbitronAI Launches Locally Hosted AI Decision Models in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

OrbitronAI, a technology company specialising in enterprise AI solutions, has launched System 1 Models to help businesses automate operational decisions while keeping sensitive data within Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Hosted on the company’s regional infrastructure, the service enables applications to assess information, evaluate predefined outcomes and deliver structured decisions through an API.

From AI-generated responses to actionable decisions

The name borrows from the distinction popularised by psychologist Daniel Kahneman between two cognitive modes: the fast and intuitive System 1 and the slow and deliberate System 2. While chat-based assistants typically generate open-ended responses, System 1 Models are designed to deliver fast, structured decisions.

“AI adoption depends on how effectively its outputs drive decisions within real business workflows. With System 1 Models, we are extending our approach beyond conversational interactions, enabling applications to make structured decisions while addressing regional data sovereignty requirements. We see significant potential across enterprise applications where decisions must be fast, actionable and integrated directly into operational processes,” said Saulius Adomaitis, Co-Founder and CEO of OrbitronAI.

Through an API, developers can securely submit a description of a particular situation, such as a customer message, a transaction record or a maintenance log, together with the questions they need answered. Each question comes with a predefined answer space: the set of outcomes the application is willing to accept. Instead of composing free text, the model weighs the input against those outcomes and assigns a probability to each one.

The service delivers three types of outputs:

Noul: A binary question type that returns the probability that the answer is yes

Choice: a selection among predefined options, such as which team should handle a request.

Score: a position on an ordered scale, such as a risk level from low to critical.

The service supports classification, ranking, risk assessment and intent detection, and is designed for time-sensitive applications that require an answer within the workflow.

Local hosting for regulated industries

For organisations in regulated industries, data localisation requirements can create a difficult choice: use widely adopted AI models served from data centres abroad, or keep sensitive data within national borders while limiting automation opportunities. OrbitronAI’s System 1 Models help address this challenge – the service runs on the company’s own infrastructure inside Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This lets developers in banking, government, energy, aviation and other regulated sectors build AI-powered applications on data that never leaves the country.

“Most enterprise AI decisions don’t need a model that writes an essay. They need one that answers a narrow question, fast, with a result software can act on. System1 models do that at a fraction of the cost and latency of a general-purpose LLM, because they don’t spend tokens generating prose nobody reads. It’s the part of the stack our customers’ compliance and operations teams have been asking us for. The real test is whether a regulated team can trust each decision enough to let it run without a human in every loop, while meeting data localization requirements.” Ashu Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Product and AI Officer of OrbitronAI.

Organisations interested in early API access can join a waitlist and indicate their preferred hosting region, Saudi Arabia or the UAE, along with their expected monthly API call volume.

The launch of System 1 Models builds on OrbitronAI’s broader enterprise AI offering, including NovaOS, its agent orchestration and governance platform first introduced in October 2025. NovaOS enables organisations across aerospace, energy, government and industrial sectors to deploy and manage AI agents within their existing systems, with flexible deployment options including cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments.