Per Scholas Future of Tech Survey Reveals Top Tech Industry Concerns

New research uncovers key insights from tech executives and workers amid evolving workforce innovations and challenges

BRONX, NY – July 2, 2025 – Nearly two-thirds (64%) of C-Suite technology executives rank cybersecurity threats as the top challenge U.S. businesses will face over the next decade, according to new research from Per Scholas, a national tech training nonprofit. The research reveals that this concern is amplified by the critical need for robust data center infrastructure to handle burgeoning sensitive data.

Conducted by Talker Research among 1,000 cybersecurity and data center executives, the survey found an actively threatened cyber environment as 56% of companies reported defending against hacking attempts, 43% experienced data breaches, and 14% suffering from successful hacks.

“Heightened cyber risks directly translate to significant talent demands, especially given the nearly 500,000 open cybersecurity roles nationwide1,” said Brittany Murrey, Executive Vice President, Talent Solutions at Per Scholas. “Our data revealed that cybersecurity (53%), adaptability and problem-solving (52%), AI proficiency (42%), and digital/technical skills (38%) are the most in-demand for future hiring, highlighting a critical need for accessible training in these areas.”

With nearly half (43%) of executives saying that they regularly hire entry-level talent, skills training continues to be an effective solution to quickly meet the rising demand for talent. Per Scholas programs, which are provided at no cost to learners, offer industry-recognized Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Data Engineering training, equipping learners with job-ready technical and professional skills.

A companion survey of 1,000 U.S. tech employees encouragingly revealed that nearly 9 in 10 (88%) expressed willingness to undergo additional cybersecurity training, averaging 7.1 hours per month, as they also feel a preparedness gap: less than half (48%) believe their company is “very prepared” for cyberattacks. Top employee concerns include phishing (52%), external threats (42%), and lack of encryption (41%).

The cybersecurity concerns can be attributed to the rise in AI and the data center resources needed to power it. Ninety-five percent of executives and 89% of employees viewed data centers as integral to managing the vast amounts of customer and client data, with AI (66%) as the key growth driver. Beyond its role as a growth engine, integrating AI and emerging technologies (48%) and navigating related regulations (35%) also ranked among executives’ top future challenges. Leaders overwhelmingly recognize AI’s transformative impact, with 95% stating increased AI use affects data storage strategies, and 87% believing AI fundamentally reshapes business challenges.

“The exponential growth of the data center underscores its critical role in our economy,” said Murrey. “Yet, our research reveals a significant confidence gap in meeting future demands (57% C-Suite, 37% employees). To meet these demands executives shared that cybersecurity (82%), problem-solving (79%), and communication (61%) skills are considered essential, while recruiting, retention, and upskilling remain significant challenges.”