Provenir Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment

PARSIPPANY, N.J., – October 14, 2026 – Provenir, the Decision Intelligence Platform for financial services providers, on Oct 12 announced it has been positioned in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54118426, September 2026). Provenir was also named a Major Player in the 2024 edition of this IDC MarketScape.
The recognition follows two years of continued investment in Provenir’s Decision Intelligence Platform, including production-accurate simulation, advances in AI models and assistants, and expanded capabilities designed to help customers design, test and deploy decision strategies faster.
The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors supporting decision design, decision engineering and decision orchestration. The assessment covered vendors serving industries from financial services and insurance to government, manufacturing, and retail; we believe Provenir earned its position while maintaining a deliberate focus on financial services and adjacent sectors. The 2026 assessment also reflects the growing role of generative and agentic AI in how decision logic is authored, tested and explained, alongside continued human oversight.
The IDC MarketScape highlights Provenir’s unified low-code platform, stating “Provenir brings together decisioning, data orchestration, model orchestration, simulation, and case management in a single cloud-native environment, reducing reliance on separate point solutions for related decisioning functions.”
IDC highlights three areas of strength:
- Unified low-code platform: Provenir brings together decisioning, data orchestration, model orchestration, simulation, and case management in a single cloud-native environment, reducing reliance on separate point solutions for related decisioning functions.
- Breadth of the data marketplace: The vendor’s marketplace includes more than 150 prebuilt integrations with third-party data and analytics providers, and new integrations are typically turned around in about two weeks, shortening timelines that can otherwise stretch to several months.
- Platformwide AI assistant: A generative AI assistant operates across dashboards, model building, and documentation functions platformwide, providing conversational access to insights, recommendations, and translated documentation regardless of which page a user is working from.
The IDC MarketScape also notes Provenir’s “same engine” simulation approach: “where changes are tested using the identical processing rails and up to 12 months of live production data that power the operational platform, which may appeal to organizations that want confidence in projected outcomes before rules or scorecards go live.” This gives organizations greater confidence in projected outcomes before changes go live.
“I believe being named a Major Player for the second assessment in this market reflects the progress we’ve made in building a true decision intelligence platform,” said Lawrence Smith, CEO of Provenir. “Financial services providers need to change strategy quickly without losing control of how decisions are made. By bringing data, AI, simulation and governance together, we help customers test, understand and improve decisions before changes go live.”
Provenir’s generative AI assistant and MCP connectivity are in production today, supporting documentation retrieval, insight generation and guided model building. The IDC MarketScape also notes that Provenir’s near-term road map priorities include “natural language–driven flow generation, expanded automated recommendations, and human-in-the-loop monitoring for agents, reflecting a broader shift from assisted decision design toward continuous, machine learning–informed strategy optimization across the decisioning life cycle.”
To read the IDC MarketScape excerpt featuring Provenir, visit: https://www.provenir.