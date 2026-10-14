Provenir Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment

PARSIPPANY, N.J., – October 14, 2026 – Provenir, the Decision Intelligence Platform for financial services providers, on Oct 12 announced it has been positioned in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54118426, September 2026). Provenir was also named a Major Player in the 2024 edition of this IDC MarketScape.

The recognition follows two years of continued investment in Provenir’s Decision Intelligence Platform, including production-accurate simulation, advances in AI models and assistants, and expanded capabilities designed to help customers design, test and deploy decision strategies faster.