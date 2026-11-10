RevealDx Expands Patient Screening Accessibility with RevealAI-Screen

Seattle, WA – Nov 10: – In advance of National Lung Cancer Screening Day, RevealDx, a leader in AI tools for the characterization and malignancy prediction of lung nodules, announced a new technology called RevealAI-Screen. RevealAI-Screen is designed for use in Lung Cancer screening exams. Availability is subject to FDA clearance, and is expected in 2027.

The company has also announced that their new Lung Cancer Screening CADx product will be provided at no charge to US patients. When a practice has RevealAI-Lung installed, they will be given the opportunity to add RevealAI-Screen, and the pricing structure will ensure no patient fee shall be billed to screening patients. The company has committed to this model, even as reimbursement changes over time.

RevealDx CEO Chris Wood said, “Although an applicable reimbursement code exists for screening-detected nodules, patient out-of-pocket costs remain a significant issue. Copayments can exceed $100, and individuals who haven’t met their deductibles may face fees reaching hundreds of dollars for nodule characterization. Given the high frequency of nodule identification in screening programs, these expenses form a major barrier to patients continuing screening, an outcome completely contrary to our organization’s core mission. We invite all other vendors to match this pricing strategy.”

RevealDx users will be automatically switched between the two products. Both products are compatible with any nodule detector, and a common viewer application allows for manual selection of nodules if a nodule is missed. This unique workflow, combined with this innovative billing approach, will allow for universal adoption of CADx without creating a disincentive for patients to get screened.

Earlier this year, RevealDx also announced FDA clearance of their commercial product, RevealAI-Lung, for use on incidentally found nodules, as well as MDR Certification in November of 2025, and has deployed across the EU and at several initial sites in the US.