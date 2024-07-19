Selective Insurance Employs One Inc’s ClaimsPay Solution

FOLSOM, CA, July 19, 2024 – One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that Selective Insurance, a leading business, home, and auto insurer, has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® digital payment solution.

The ClaimsPay digital payment system revolutionizes how individuals receive claim funds by leveraging popular payment platforms such as Venmo and PayPal for quick and direct transfers. The ClaimsPay enhancement will streamline Selective’s claims settlement by integrating with Selective’s SMS-based claims communication tool, providing efficiency, enhanced communication, and ease for policyholders.

“Our partnership with Selective signifies more than just a technological integration but a mutual dedication to shaping the future of insurance payments,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “It’s important to emphasize our collective commitment to propelling innovation in the insurance industry and delivering advanced solutions that address the changing needs of insurers and policyholders alike.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps 230+ carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest-growing digital payment platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars in premiums and claim payments annually.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated “A+” (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program’s Write Your Own Program. Selective’s unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2024 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2024 for the fifth consecutive year.