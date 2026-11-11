SolidRun Launches NXP i.MX 95 Portfolio with Complete Industrial Ecosystem and Demonstrated NVIDIA Holoscan Integration

New i.MX 95 SoM, HummingBoard i.MX 95 IIoT carrier and camera partner ecosystem connect NXP edge nodes to SolidRun’s NVIDIA-based AI systems under one vendor, with all three Ethernet PHYs, including 10GbE, on the module

MUNICH, GERMANY AND TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Nov 11 — SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System-on-Modules (SoMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs) and industrial edge computing solutions, today at electronica 2026 announced its NXP® i.MX 95 product family, combining the i.MX 95 SoM, HummingBoard i.MX 95 IIoT industrial carrier, software support, a camera integration ecosystem and a demonstrated end-to-end NVIDIA Holoscan implementation.

Engineered for Industry 4.0, real-time robotics, energy storage systems (ESS) and industrial networking infrastructure, the platform delivers deterministic multi-gigabit networking, real-time safety control and scalable Physical Edge AI. By bringing the essential hardware, software and integration capabilities together under one roof, SolidRun helps OEMs simplify development, reduce engineering risk and accelerate time to market.

“Industrial OEMs and infrastructure providers are moving rapidly toward Physical AI, but they face immense friction with multi-gigabit signal routing and fragmented vendor ecosystems,” said Alexander Schwartz, Head of Product at SolidRun. “By integrating all Ethernet PHYs, including 10GbE, directly on the i.MX 95 SoM while maintaining drop-in pin compatibility with our i.MX8 lines, we eliminate hardware design friction. And because we design both our NXP and NVIDIA edge platforms in-house, our customers gain a single, fully integrated system architecture that scales from compact real-time nodes up to enterprise-grade AI clusters under one roof.”

A Complete Industrial Ecosystem, From Sensor to AI

At the center of the portfolio is SolidRun’s HummingBoard i.MX 95 IIoT industrial carrier, designed for demanding applications that require high-speed networking, real-time control and multi-sensor integration. Key features include:

Industrial connectivity: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, 10GbE RJ45 with optional SFP+ optical connectivity, dual CAN-FD, RS485 and RS232

Dual Gigabit Ethernet, 10GbE RJ45 with optional SFP+ optical connectivity, dual CAN-FD, RS485 and RS232 Real-time control and safety: Cortex-M7 (800MHz) and Cortex-M33 (333MHz) safety domain, providing a foundation for ASIL-B and SIL-2 functional safety certification

Cortex-M7 (800MHz) and Cortex-M33 (333MHz) safety domain, providing a foundation for ASIL-B and SIL-2 functional safety certification Vision and expansion: Dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces with advanced ISP support, dual display outputs and multiple M.2 slots for AI acceleration, NVMe storage and 5G/cellular connectivity

Beyond the hardware, SolidRun supports a growing ecosystem of camera partners, software solutions, developer tools and application demonstrations, giving customers a coordinated platform from initial evaluation through deployment.

Demonstrated NVIDIA Holoscan Integration

SolidRun is the first to demonstrate a complete, self-contained i.MX 95 to NVIDIA Holoscan to GPU implementation on hardware from a single vendor. The pipeline processes camera and sensor data using the i.MX 95’s integrated ISP and 2.3 TOPS NPU, streams it over 10GbE for GPU inference on a SolidRun NVIDIA-based AI system, and returns commands to the Cortex-M7 core for real-time closed-loop control. Because the implementation is fully software-defined, it handles more complex workloads than fixed-function streaming front ends.

One Vendor, From NXP Edge Nodes to NVIDIA AI Systems

SolidRun brings its NXP-based embedded platforms and NVIDIA-based AI systems together in a unified, software-defined architecture, giving customers a single hardware partner from edge processing to advanced AI inference. This integrated approach simplifies development, reduces integration complexity and accelerates time to market.

Simplifying Industrial Design with Integrated Connectivity

Unlike other i.MX 95 modules that route raw SERDES or USXGMII signals to carrier connectors, SolidRun is the first to integrate all three Ethernet PHYs, including 10GbE, directly on the SoM. This eliminates the need for OEMs to design complex multi-gigabit PHY circuitry, high-speed differential pairs and magnetics, reducing PCB complexity, EMI compliance risk and development cost. All three Ethernet ports support Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) for deterministic industrial communication.

The i.MX 95 SoM also retains the 47 x 30 mm footprint and pinout compatibility of SolidRun’s previous-generation i.MX8 and i.MX8M Plus modules, providing an upgrade path without redesigning existing carrier hardware. Powered by Arm® Cortex®-A55 cores, LPDDR5 memory and the integrated eIQ® Neutron NPU, the platform increases AI processing and bandwidth while protecting customers’ existing hardware investments.

“Physical AI at the industrial edge demands compute, real-time control and safety on one chip, which is exactly what we designed the i.MX 95 to deliver, with its eIQ Neutron NPU, integrated ISP and dedicated safety domain,” said Robert Thompson, Director, Secure Connected Edge Ecosystem at NXP Semiconductors. “SolidRun’s module puts that capability to work the way OEMs need it, with the hardest parts of the system design already done, so they can bring their next generation of intelligent industrial products to market faster and with less risk.”

Availability

The SolidRun i.MX 95 SoM and HummingBoard i.MX 95 IIoT carrier are shipping now in quad- and hexa-core configurations, with commercial, wide and industrial temperature grades, including industrial operation from -40°C to +85°C. Software support and developer tools are available to accelerate evaluation and deployment.