After completing 10 million AI-powered payer calls, SuperDial is introducing Agent-to-Agent RCM, a new approach to healthcare administration that measures success by resolved requests rather than completed calls.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18 — Healthcare is heading toward a strange future: one bot calling another bot, asking for information that lives on a screen.

SuperDial, whose AI agents handle payer communication for revenue cycle teams, has now completed over 10 million AI-powered calls to insurers. The milestone has led the company to a conviction unusual for a business built on automating phone calls: the next breakthrough is making those calls unnecessary.

In 2021, McKinsey estimated that simplifying healthcare administration could save up to $265 billion annually. But as AI spreads across both sides of the healthcare system, SuperDial warns that the industry could end up automating the very inefficiencies it should be eliminating.

The bot wars are here

AI has arrived on both sides of the transaction. Providers are deploying agents to chase claim and benefit information. Payers are deploying automation to answer those requests. Each side is getting better at keeping the exchange going. Neither is getting better at ending it.

“The future of healthcare administration cannot be two bots arguing with each other faster,” said Sam Schwager, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperDial. “If an agent already has the information, that context should travel with the request. If a digital channel can answer it, there should be no call. The goal is fewer exchanges, not faster ones.”

SuperDial is introducing Agent-to-Agent RCM, an approach that judges success by the request, not the call.

From calls to outcomes

Under this model, SuperDial takes responsibility for resolving a customer’s request across the available channels, without requiring the customer to manage each one. If an electronic transaction can supply the answer, SuperDial uses it. If the information is available through a payer portal or faxback, its agents retrieve it there. When a phone call is unavoidable, they carry forward what’s already known and ask only for what’s missing.

The approach is already helping teams obtain payer information faster and with less manual effort. These automated exchanges offer an early glimpse of what more direct Agent-to-Agent communication could unlock.

Among successful requests where the required information is retrieved, SuperDial’s agents average approximately four minutes per call attempt with payer voice automation, compared with seventeen minutes or more when reaching a human representative.

The next 10 million calls

SuperDial’s long-term ambition is to build an AI-native network for payer-provider communication, where agents can exchange trusted information directly instead of repeatedly requesting it across disconnected systems. For payers, that means fewer repetitive inquiries reaching their staff. For providers, fewer hours spent chasing information. And for patients, fewer administrative delays standing between them and care.

It’s also a different way of measuring the value of AI. Instead of celebrating how many calls an agent can complete, SuperDial wants to measure how much work it removes.

Ten million calls have proven that AI can take on healthcare’s phone burden. SuperDial’s next ambition is far bigger: powering the next billion payer requests through Agent-to-Agent resolution.