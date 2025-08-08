TeamCraft Roofing to Launch ShelterGuard.AI, a Revolutionary AI Platform for Proactive Storm Damage Monitoring

Salisbury, NC, August 08, 2025 — TeamCraft Roofing, a leading commercial roofing company, announced today the upcoming launch of ShelterGuard.AI, a groundbreaking open API platform designed to proactively monitor and assess the impact of severe weather events on commercial real estate portfolios. Engineered by in-house Artificial Intelligence Engineer Alex Kindruk, the system is expected to launch in 2026 and will revolutionize how roofing contractors and property managers mitigate storm-related damage.

ShelterGuard.AI is an innovative tool that allows users to upload their real estate portfolios and connect them to a comprehensive system that analyzes a broad cross-section of weather data. By highlighting the key impacts of weather events on specific properties, the platform enables roofing companies and property managers to transition from reactive service to a proactive, strategic approach.

“ShelterGuard.AI transforms roofing by turning weather into a strategic advantage—detecting severe weather instantly and enabling teams to reach damaged properties within minutes, not days,” said Alex Kindruk, Artificial Intelligence Engineer at TeamCraft Roofing. “By combining real-time weather intelligence with AI-powered communication, we’re helping contractors shift from reactive service providers to proactive, trusted advisors—giving every salesperson the power of a personal analyst, copywriter, and storm radar.”

The platform’s open API will allow for seamless integration into existing systems, providing real-time intelligence and actionable insights before and after a storm. This approach is designed to streamline communication and prioritize resources, ultimately reducing long-term repair costs and improving the lifespan of commercial roofs.

“TeamCraft is extremely excited to launch ShelterGuard.AI to our customers in 2026,” said Lane Cagle, Vice President of TeamCraft Roofing. “This product is going to revolutionize the way our customers manage the weather’s impacts to their roofing portfolios. In addition to roofing applications, we also believe this system is going to have potential broader application to the risk management industry.”