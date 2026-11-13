Ten-Nine Technologies Partners with Rune Nordgaard Consulting to Expand TENIX in Japan

TULSA, Okla., and TOKYO, Japan, Nov 13: Ten-Nine Technologies, developer of TENIX, the proprietary nano-additive technology redefining battery performance, announced a strategic market development partnership with Rune Nordgaard Consulting (RNC) to expand awareness, evaluation, and commercialization of TENIX across Japan’s battery value chain.

Under the agreement, RNC will serve as Ten-Nine’s representative in Japan, supporting engagement with automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers, cathode producers, trading companies, research institutions, and emerging battery innovators.

Japan remains one of the world’s most important centers for battery technology development and advanced manufacturing. Through the partnership, the companies will work together to identify new opportunities for TENIX, while supporting technical evaluations, customer qualification activities, and strategic market engagement.

Paige Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Ten-Nine Technologies, said:

“Japan has played a foundational role in the development of the global lithium-ion battery industry. RNC’s deep understanding of the Japanese battery ecosystem and extensive industry network make them an ideal partner as we continue expanding our global presence.”

Since May 2026, RNC has drawn on its established network to introduce TENIX to Japanese battery manufacturers, automotive companies, and cathode materials producers. Technical follow-up meetings have helped develop customer interest in TENIX’s potential to improve battery performance and opportunities for further testing.

Rune Nordgaard, Founder of Rune Nordgaard Consulting, said:

“Japan is one of the world’s most important battery markets, but success here requires trust, technical understanding, and strong local follow-up. TENIX has demonstrated excellent performance in NMC and LMO cathode chemistries, with strong potential for all-solid-state batteries as well, and I believe it will be of real interest to battery and battery-related companies across Japan. We’re pleased to support Ten-Nine, whose professionalism, technical rigor, and commitment to customers give us confidence in introducing TENIX to potential partners in Japan.”

TENIX is designed to integrate directly into existing cathode active materials and manufacturing processes, enabling battery manufacturers to improve performance without requiring significant changes to production infrastructure. The technology is currently being evaluated by battery manufacturers and materials companies around the world.

Ten-Nine Technologies’ TENIX is an “anti-aging” additive for batteries that stops the chemical decomposition responsible for sapping their power over time. It’s blended directly into a battery’s cathode material during manufacturing, making up just 0.5–2% of the cathode’s weight, and requires no new equipment or battery redesign to adopt.

In third-party testing, TENIX delivered over 75% more charge-discharge cycles, extending a typical EV battery’s life from 150,000 to more than 265,000 miles – and that longer life cuts the cost per kilowatt-hour by around 40%, while 10% lower resistance means faster charging and less energy wasted as heat. TENIX can also cut a battery’s heat output by around 40% over its lifetime, a benefit that’s becoming increasingly critical for AI-driven data centers.