Sydney, Australia, November 13, 2026 — THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced the Australian launch of the ARC 800, the newest addition to its ARC Series lineup. The premium dual-channel dash cam will be available through Autobarn and Supercheap Auto, including as part of participating retailers’ Black Friday campaigns.

Designed for drivers seeking premium image quality and advanced vehicle protection, the ARC 800 combines 4K UHD front recording, a Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor, AI Night Vision and Dual HDR with intelligent parking surveillance and connected features. Together, these technologies help drivers capture clear, reliable footage both on the road and while their vehicle is parked.

Australian customers who purchase the ARC 800 will also be able to register their product through Thinkware.com.au to receive an LTE module, enabling access to THINKWARE CONNECTED features.

As more drivers turn to dash cams for video evidence following collisions, hit-and-runs and parking incidents, demand continues to grow for systems that provide both high-quality footage and intelligent vehicle protection. The ARC 800 is designed to meet those needs in a compact, easy-to-use system.

Capture More Detail with 4K Recording and Sony STARVIS 2

The ARC 800 features a 4K UHD front camera and Full HD rear camera, capturing high-resolution footage in a range of driving conditions. Its Sony STARVIS 2 front image sensor and Dual HDR processing help improve visibility in low-light environments while maintaining balanced image quality in high-contrast scenes.

Key imaging features include:

4K UHD front recording and 1080p Full HD rear recording

Sony STARVIS 2 front image sensor

Dual HDR for the front and rear cameras

Recording at up to 60 fps in 2K QHD mode

Wide-angle coverage with a 146° front lens and 125° rear lens

Introducing THINKWARE’s AI Night Vision

The ARC 800 introduces THINKWARE’s AI-powered Night Vision technology to Australian drivers, providing enhanced visibility and sharp, balanced footage in challenging low-light conditions during Parking Mode.

Using AI-based image processing, the technology helps capture details that may be difficult for conventional dash cams to detect, giving drivers greater visibility and peace of mind when their vehicle is parked.

Recognised with a 2026 Red Dot Award

The ARC 800 has received a 2026 Red Dot Award, one of the world’s most prestigious international design honours, in recognition of its design and technological innovation.

Feature-Rich and Connected

Beyond video recording, the ARC 800 includes features designed to keep drivers informed and connected. Built-in GPS records speed and location information, while Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Safety Camera Alerts provide additional awareness on the road.

An integrated 2.3-inch touchscreen and simplified interface make it easy to review footage and adjust settings.

Safety and convenience features include:

Built-in GPS

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Safety Camera Alerts

2.3-inch touchscreen with an intuitive interface

Easy Wi-Fi device pairing

USB-C data transfer compatibility

When paired with a hardwiring cable or compatible OBD-II power cable, the ARC 800’s Smart Parking Mode continues monitoring the vehicle after the engine is turned off, helping capture impacts and other activity while parked.

The ARC 800 is also compatible with the THINKWARE CONNECTED platform when used with an LTE module. Connected features can help drivers monitor and protect their vehicles remotely.

Parking and storage features include:

Smart Parking Mode*

THINKWARE CONNECTED compatibility**

LTE connectivity**

Support for microSD cards up to 512GB

“The ARC 800 brings together many of the technologies Australian drivers value most, including 4K recording, advanced night imaging, intelligent parking surveillance and connected vehicle capabilities,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson. “It is designed to give drivers added confidence on the road and greater peace of mind when their vehicle is parked.”

The THINKWARE ARC 800 will be available through Autobarn and Supercheap Auto beginning October 29, 2026, for a recommended retail price of AUD 849.99, excluding installation costs.

Eligible customers will be able to register their ARC 800 at Thinkware.com.au to receive an LTE module.