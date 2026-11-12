Vertical Aerospace Achieves AS9100 Aerospace Certification

LONDON & NEW YORK, Nov 12 — Vertical Aerospace (“Vertical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced that it has achieved AS9100 certification, which is the internationally recognised standard for how aerospace companies manage quality across their operations. Vertical believes it is the first eVTOL developer to achieve this certification.

Awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI), and announced on World Quality Day, the certification confirms that Vertical’s quality management system across design and production meets the standards used by manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing.

For airline customers and operating partners, accredited certification provides independent assurance in the processes, facilities, suppliers and teams behind Vertical’s future aircraft production and delivery. It also supports commercial opportunities where AS9100 certification is a qualification requirement.

Developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), AS9100 builds on ISO 9001 with requirements specific to aviation, space and defence. Vertical achieved certification following a year-long programme to strengthen quality practices across the business, culminating in independent assessment by BSI.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

“We are leading the way in electric aviation by holding ourselves to the highest standards in aerospace. Achieving AS9100 means our quality management system is certified against the same standard used by established manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing. It is what our customers expect. That is the discipline we are bringing to Valo, and to building a company customers can depend on.”

Giancarlo Silvestri, Global Head of Aerospace and Defence (Assurance), BSI, said:

“Bringing a new generation of aircraft to market requires innovation backed by rigorous, internationally recognised quality standards. Achieving AS9100 accredited certification is an important step in Vertical’s development as an aerospace manufacturer, giving airline customers and operating partners greater confidence in the quality management foundations behind its ambitions.”