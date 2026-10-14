Workday Launches Autopilot Agents That Get Real Work Done Across HR, Finance, and IT

New Agents Continuously Handle Routine HR, Finance, and IT Processes in the Background, Allowing Employees to Offload Repetitive Workflows While Remaining Firmly in Control

Workday Agents Follow Each Company’s Policies, Permissions, and Approvals So They Can be Trusted to Act, Not Just Answer Questions

INDIA, Oct 14 – Workday Rising 2026 – Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the trusted agentic platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced new AI agents that work as autopilots across hiring, payroll, accounting, and compliance. For HR, finance, and IT teams, this means less time chasing work and more time on the decisions only people can make.

A recruiter managing 25 open jobs no longer needs to check each one to see which are running short on candidates. Workday’s Talent Acquisition Agent is always checking the queue, finding qualified candidates as soon as the job is posted, and providing information about those candidates and their qualifications for the posted job to recruiters. Early adopter customers can use this autopilot capability starting today.

Workday is bringing the same autopilot capabilities to the Payroll, Accounting, and Deployment Agents customers already use. The Payroll Agent will spot missing pay data before payroll runs. The Accounting Agent will continuously test financial information, instead of waiting for a scramble when auditors ask for records, and the Deployment Agent will flag new capabilities that can improve customer outcomes based on how a company has Workday set up.

Lawful by Design

Letting an agent work in the background only makes sense if a company can trust it. This matters most in the work that cannot afford to be wrong. In payroll, almost right means someone gets paid incorrectly. In the monthly close when the books are finalized, it means the numbers don’t add up.

Workday agents are lawful by design. They inherit each company’s policies, permissions, and approval rules from day one. Workday agents anticipate what needs attention, advise on the next step with the company’s policy already applied, and act within each customer’s controls.

Workday’s agents will be orchestrated by Sana , Workday’s agentic experience and orchestration engine. Sana can pick up what needs to be done, coordinate the right Workday agents behind the scenes, and bring people in when review, approval, or judgment is needed. Employees don’t need to know which agent handles what or even ask where to start. Sana can keep the work moving and shows people where they need to act.

Customers Decide What Agents Do on Their Own

Customers choose which tasks run automatically and how far each agent can go. They decide which actions an agent can take on its own, which need review, and when a person makes the final call. Every action an agent takes is logged, so customers can see what it did, what information it used, and who approved it. They can also set how often agents run, so they can manage both activity and cost as agent use grows.

“Probabilistic AI is great at guessing, but in payroll and finance, a good guess isn’t good enough,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. “Our agents can work in the background because they follow the same policies, permissions, and approvals that already run the business. That’s what lets them go beyond making suggestions to anticipate, advise, and act autonomously.” “Until now, AI has worked like a copilot – helpful, but only when you ask it something. That’s not enough anymore,” said Joel Hellermark, chief AI officer, Workday. “Our agents work like autopilots – they get the work done on their own and bring people in exactly when their judgment makes the difference.”

Talent Acquisition Agent Starts Working Before a Role is Opened

The Talent Acquisition Agent keeps watch across open roles, flags those that are moving forward and those that may be at risk of missing their fill date and starts assisting with requisitions before a recruiter logs into the system.

When applicants come in, the recruiter gets information about qualified candidates and their qualifications for the posted job as well as potential gaps. If the pipeline is too thin, the agent can notify recruiters in tools they already use, such as Slack, with timely sourcing actions and draft outreach for review. Sourcing runs in the background, but outreach to candidates still requires recruiter approval before anything is sent.

The Talent Acquisition Agent can also coordinate interview scheduling, give interviewers relevant context, and draft feedback for quick review. Recruiter preferences, like interview timing or format, can be saved to the agent’s memory, personalizing the experience as the agent learns how each team works best.

The Talent Acquisition Agent works across the tools teams already use, including Workday Recruiting, HiredScore, Paradox, native Workday skills, and connected sourcing providers. The organization decides which actions can run on their own and which still require a person.

Time to fill moves from weeks to days. Recruiters have more capacity to focus on the conversations that move hiring forward.

Payroll Agent Will Catch Problems Before Payroll Runs

Workday agents are already helping payroll teams work faster. The Payroll Agent will go a step further. It will be able to keep checking payroll and catch problems before payroll runs, giving teams one clear view of where payroll stands.

For example, a series of organizational changes mean an audit of retroactive adjustments is critical. The agent can run the audit, flag anything outside of defined parameters, and draft any needed communications to the employees for the payroll team to review.

Accounting Agent Will Help Keep the Books Audit-Ready With Continuous Financial Testing

When a new customer signs a contract, the Accounting Agent can automatically extract key details, prepare accounting entries, recommend revenue recognition and billing schedules, and remind teams as payment deadlines approach. The agent is able to prepare the work, while accounting teams stay responsible for review, judgment, and decisions.

The agent can also help teams stay audit-ready throughout the year. It can test relevant transactions in the background, identifying issues and providing guidance to the audit team, helping to move an audit from a periodic scramble to a proactive control. That means accounting teams have more time for the work that needs judgment and less time chasing paperwork.

Deployment Agent Will Help Customers Adopt New Capabilities from Every Release

Since Workday announced the Deployment Agent last September, nearly 5,000 customers have activated it to simplify how they set up, update, and manage Workday.

Every Workday release brings new capabilities but adopting them across a large environment takes time and planning. Deployment Agent will analyze how customers are currently using Workday and identify high-impact capabilities they haven’t activated yet for their consideration.

For example, when a new release includes a capability that matches a customer’s industry or workflow, Deployment Agent will flag it, explain what it does, project the operational impact, create a step-by-step configuration and testing plan, and prepare the setup so teams can review and approve adoption. This will transform how customers respond to every release, helping to move rollouts from months of planning to weeks of execution.

Deployment Agent also continues to help with regulatory and compliance changes, flagging when new laws or policies may affect how a company has Workday set up and drafting a plan to address them.

“Agents are moving from singles pickleball – one human and one agent – to an orchestra phase, where the human is the director and agents run in the background, proactively doing the work,” Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. “Workday’s agents for talent acquisition, payroll, accounting, and more are built for that shift, working as autopilots while people stay in charge.”

Availability

Autopilot capabilities in the Talent Acquisition Agent are available today to early adopter customers with general availability planned for early 2027. Autopilot capabilities for the Payroll, Accounting, and Deployment Agents are planned to be available to early adopter customers in early calendar year 2027.