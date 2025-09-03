Don’t let summer slip away—here’s how to get on the water this weekend

Summer’s “over”? That’s what everyone thinks—and that’s exactly why September is the perfect time to book your next boating trip!

While most people think boating season is winding down, smart water lovers know this is when the real opportunities begin.

“September and early fall are actually when I tell people to make their move. Everyone thinks the season’s over, but that’s exactly when the magic happens. Fewer crowds, calmer waters, boat owners eager for bookings, and some of the best weather of the year,” says Vukan Simic, a longtime boating expert and founder of BoatBooker.

Here are Simic’s hacks for scoring last-minute boat adventures:

Check different regions for availability

While coastal areas might be fully booked, inland lakes often have better availability. Great Lakes, mountain reservoirs, and river systems operate on different booking patterns than ocean destinations.

Try Tuesday afternoons for deals

Most people book weekend boats on Monday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, operators realize their weekend slots aren’t filling and start dropping prices or throwing in extras (e.g., fishing gear, free skipper services, boat upgrades, etc). That’s your window.

Search close to home first

Everyone wants Miami or Martha’s Vineyard. Meanwhile, incredible waters may sit empty 30 minutes from your house. Search within miles from your home and you’ll find better boats, better prices, and zero travel hassle.

Be flexible with boat types

Tourists typically opt for the largest and most luxurious boat available. But smaller boats or different styles often have better availability and pricing for last-minute trips. A pontoon can be just as fun as a yacht for your group, and you’ll actually get on the water instead of waiting.

Book weekdays instead of weekends

While everyone fights over weekends, Tuesday-Thursday slots often offer premium boats at half the price. Take a long weekend, skip the crowds, and have the water to yourself.

Consider shorter or longer trips

Half-day rentals often have better availability than full-day bookings. Alternatively, multi-day rentals sometimes have surprising availability as fewer people commit to longer trips last minute.

Take advantage of early autumn

September through early October often delivers the year’s best boating conditions. Stable weather, warm water, fewer bugs, and desperate owners who’d rather rent cheap than winterize empty boats.

Simic recommends these spots for your next boating adventure this September:

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada : This 22-mile-long lake offers some of the clearest water in North America, perfect for swimming, water sports, and exploring secluded coves surrounded by stunning mountain scenery.

: This 22-mile-long lake offers some of the clearest water in North America, perfect for swimming, water sports, and exploring secluded coves surrounded by stunning mountain scenery. Florida Keys: The tropical waters offer incredible snorkeling spots, coral reefs, and world-class fishing, with easy island-hopping between Key Largo, Islamorada, and Key West.

The tropical waters offer incredible snorkeling spots, coral reefs, and world-class fishing, with easy island-hopping between Key Largo, Islamorada, and Key West. San Juan Islands, Washington : Whale watching season peaks in September. You can navigate through islands where orcas, humpback whales, and seals are abundant, plus discover charming waterfront towns accessible only by boat.

: Whale watching season peaks in September. You can navigate through islands where orcas, humpback whales, and seals are abundant, plus discover charming waterfront towns accessible only by boat. Lake Havasu, Arizona/California : Cooler temps make this desert playground perfect again. With 60 miles of continuous waterways, it’s a boater’s paradise with no speed restrictions, perfect for water sports and exploring hidden coves.

: Cooler temps make this desert playground perfect again. With 60 miles of continuous waterways, it’s a boater’s paradise with no speed restrictions, perfect for water sports and exploring hidden coves. Mackinac Island, Michigan: You can explore the historic harbor of this car-free island with fewer tourists, surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of Lake Huron.

Simic concludes:

“September is honestly when the real magic happens. People think the season’s over, but that’s exactly when you get the best conditions. Perfect weather, calm water, and you practically have the whole lake to yourselves. It’s like discovering a secret that everyone else missed.”