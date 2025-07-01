Uttar Pradesh Tourism Highlights Cultural Revival, Spiritual Growth, and Global Partnerships in June 2025

Lucknow, July 1, 2025 – June 2025 proved to be a landmark month for Uttar Pradesh Tourism as the state amplified its commitment to spiritual enrichment, cultural preservation, and sustainable tourism development. From high-profile spiritual events to international delegations and innovative projects, the month showcased Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a future-ready tourism leader.

Spiritual Celebrations Strengthen the State’s Cultural Identity

The month was marked by significant religious events, including the Second Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, where eight newly constructed shrines were consecrated. The state also celebrated Ganga Dussehra and Bada Mangal, with thousands participating in rituals at ghats and temples in cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Lucknow.

The arrival of the Bodhi Yatra delegation, comprising monks, influencers, and tour operators from Cambodia, Laos PDR, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Thailand, reinforced Uttar Pradesh’s pivotal role in the global Buddhist circuit. Their meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the state’s efforts to enhance international faith tourism.

Global Collaboration Fuels Growth in Buddhist Tourism

Uttar Pradesh’s tourism leadership, led by Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram, engaged in a strategic dialogue with international experts such as Dr. Tanmoy Bhattacharya, Graham Ormsby (AusHeritage), and Dr. Sadin Debkumar (Thailand). These high-level discussions emphasized investment in Buddhist sites, adaptive reuse of heritage spaces, and increased international collaboration.

Furthering this vision, 30-year PPP agreements were signed for the Sumer Singh Fort in Etawah and Rahi Tourist Bungalow in Shikohabad, paving the way for revitalized heritage experiences and increased tourism infrastructure.

Boosting Innovation and Community Impact

Uttar Pradesh Tourism invited proposals from new tourism startups focused on innovation, sustainability, and community benefit. Proposals will be reviewed by the State-Level Special Tourism Committee (SLSTC) to identify promising ventures eligible for support and incentives.

Meanwhile, Bijnor will pioneer a new dimension in rural tourism with plans for a Vedic Village and Eco-Wellness Centre near the Ganga and Rajaji National Park, under a proposed MoU with Shreekrishnayan Sanstha.

Culinary Excellence Gains Global Spotlight

Lucknow has been nominated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, recognizing its unparalleled culinary traditions and vibrant food culture. This prestigious nomination will bolster gastronomic tourism and place Lucknow on the international culinary map.

Reviving Historical Pride and National Legacy

In Bahraich, CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue and memorial to Maharaja Suheldev, paying tribute to the legendary warrior-king during Vijay Utsav. The event reflected the government’s commitment to restoring regional pride and highlighting unsung heroes through tourism.

Celebrating a Decade of Transformative Governance

At an event hosted by Sadhna News in collaboration with UP Tourism at Hotel Taj, Lucknow, dignitaries marked 11 years of transformative national leadership under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The program spotlighted Uttar Pradesh’s progress in tourism, infrastructure, and inclusive growth aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

