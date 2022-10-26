3 – day Odisha Travel Market On 2022 October On the 28th Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik opening

Bhubaneswar: Hon’ble Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the 4th Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022 to be held in Bhubaneswar from October 28 to 30 in collaboration with Odisha Government Tourism Department and Industry Association Fiki to promote Odisha among domestic and foreign tour operators.

The program will focus on organizing B2B meetings between organizations working in Odisha’s tourism sector and domestic and foreign tour operators. After this, the tour operators will be taken on a visit to the major tourist destinations of Odisha such as Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Chilika, Dhauli, Indirakanika, and Lalitagiri. B2G meetings with investors and airlines are also planned. _ _ A three-day exhibition will also be organized on the occasion where vendors will have an opportunity to showcase their products and plans.

25th foreign tour operators from countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand, etc., and different places of India like Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chandrapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur in the 4th Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022. , Kochi, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Malagiri, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, New Delhi and NCR, Panjim, Pune, Raipur, Rohtak, Siliguri, Surendranagar, Trivandrum, Barasi and Visakhapatnam will be participated by 83 tour operators.

A press conference was organized today at Hotel May Fair Lagoon. _ Attending it as the chief guest, Honorable Minister of Odisha, Literature, and Culture, Employment and Tourism Mr. Ashwini Kumar Pan said, ” Odisha is rich in natural resources. ” Within a few years, our state has emerged as a major cultural and religious tourist destination. With our 482 km long beaches, 19 wildlife sanctuaries, and our rich culture and heritage, Odisha has great potential to attract tourists from all over the world. We are organizing a three-day Odisha Travel Bazaar to inform local and international tour operators about that possibility. ” Mr. Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha said, “ The uniqueness of Odisha; He discussed the trend of caravans in Kerala, Maharashtra, and European countries which are cheaper than hotel accommodation and more convenient for tourists. He highlighted the role of inland development in tourism development. Along with this, he said that Odisha Travel Bazaar is being organized to provide a platform to local vendors and tour operators. We also plan to organize B2B and G2B meetings. _ ” Mr. Sain Ramachandra Yadav, Director of Odisha Government’s Tourism Department said, ” We are organizing the fourth edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar after the Covid break. This is the major program of Odisha tourism which is mainly a business promotion campaign. The aim of this program is to inform Indian and international tour operators about Odisha’s tourist destinations. Mr. JK Mohanty, Co-Chairman of FIKI’s Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Committee and CMD of Swasti Hotel said, “The State Tourism Department is doing remarkable work towards the development of Odisha’s tourism destination. This year our main focus will be on local tour operators as 80 percent of the tourists coming to the state are from within the country. This time, Fiki has focused more on South East Asian nations because they have similarities with us in terms of food, clothing, and culture.

Mr. Pachuman Rath, O.S.D., Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha was present on this occasion.

The main objective of Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022 is to create a platform for promoting Odisha tourism among tour operators in India. After this, emphasis will be placed on improving local tourism.