18th May 2024,Chennai, India

Bewell Hospitals announces 360 degrees Home to Hospital Geriatric Care

Be Well Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare provider announced the launch of its special Geriatric Care Programme, designed exclusively for the elderly. With the introduction of the Seniors G-Card, Be Well Hospitals aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to senior citizens both at home and within the hospital premises. The Seniors G-Card is an annual subscription priced at Rs 5999, offering a range of services tailored to meet the unique healthcare needs of the elderly population. Subscribers can access these services conveniently through the card, ensuring peace of mind and quality care for themselves or their loved ones.

Dr. CJ Vetrievel, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director at Be Well Hospitals

Key features of the Seniors G-Card that include 360 degrees Home to Hospital Geriatric Care are

At Home Services:

One monthly house call by our paramedical team at no additional cost.

Free home delivery of medicines to ensure medication adherence.

Free home sample collection for diagnostic tests.

50% discount on ambulance services for emergencies.

Hospital Services:

One complimentary master health checkup per year.

Six consultations with Senior BeWell doctors to address specific health concerns.

24-hour emergency consultations with the doctor on duty for immediate assistance.

10% discount on medicines and laboratory investigations.

The Seniors G-Card is available across all Be Well Hospitals in Chennai and other cities, allowing easy access to quality healthcare services for elderly individuals.