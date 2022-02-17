5 Online Colleges for Creative Education in India

With the beginning of the year 2022, we can safely say that the online presence of almost every entity is now a fundamental part of our day-to-day lives, transforming the very way we live and learn. Creative education is no stranger to its disruptive impact, playing a critical role in the lives of students of tomorrow.

There are many bigger brands on the news that offer a variety of courses and programs in different fields. A number of unique online learning platforms have also begun taking this to the next level by integrating creative courses with individualized learning and highly skilled teachers to make education fun, dynamic, and interactive for students.

AAFT Online

AAFT Online is a unique EdTech venture established with a vision to promote media arts education globally, incepted in 2021 by Akshay & Mohit Marwah. It is persistently working towards making students industry-ready by enhancing their employability through meticulously-designed online certificate and diploma courses in the domains of media, journalism, fashion design, animation, VFX, advertising, photography, lifestyle, cinema, and performing arts to the aspirants. Intending to transform the Indian education landscape through non-traditional skill development methodologies, AAFT Online offers one-on-one mentorship sessions, practical exposure through assignments and projects, up-to-date content, interactions with experts from across the globe, and dedicated placement support.

Front Row

FrontRow is a learning and community platform that allows students to pursue their non-academic interests and hobbies. Modeled on San Francisco-based MasterClass, the startup launched operations in May 2020 and went on to raise seed funding of $3.2 million from Lightspeed India, Elevation Capital, and Deepika Padukone’s Family Office in November 2020

Hero Vired

Hero Group launched a new edtech startup, Hero Vired, aiming at tapping students who have completed schooling. Its learning experience platform offers interactive support, peer-to-peer communication and engagement-driven online instructor-led classes. It offers courses like Data Science, Machine Learning, Game design etc. It has partnered with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, and New York-based Codecademy, an e-learning coding website. It is expected to offer a mix of programmes for professionals and higher education aspirants.

Social Swag

Socialswag is a new age platform that enables consumers to connect with – celebrities, influencers, bloggers and other inspirational individuals, through personal interactions and learning forums. By combining entertainment and learning, the platform enables interactions in multiple ways- masterclasses, live-chats, shout-outs, virtual selfies to name a few. Socialswag is designed to focus on two aspects – education and entertainment.