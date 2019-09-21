5 Tips For Selling Your Merchandise Online

If you have a passion for clothing and jewelry, it’s natural to dream of starting your own store online. Whether you’re just looking to make a little cash on the side or make it your full-time career, it’s helpful to know the right tips.

Doing your research ahead of time increases your chances of having a more successful experience. You’ll have better chances of appealing to your market and selling your merchandise quickly by applying the following tips.

Choose The Right Platform

There are dozens and dozens of different platforms online where you can sell your clothing and accessories. Every site doesn’t cater to the same audience, so it’s important to make sure that you’re selling in the right place.

If your items are all handmade by you, you should probably sell somewhere like Etsy, which is built for aspiring designers and artists. However, if you’re mostly focused on second-hand or vintage clothing, then somewhere like Poshmark or Vinted are better choices.

Present Your Merchandise Mindfully

It’s crucial to present your merchandise in a way that appeals to buyers. Rather than throwing a wrinkled shirt on a bed, you should have it pressed displayed on a mannequin or model. Jewelry should be displayed polished and untangled, and accessories should be neatly organized.

Take Quality Photos

One of the best ways to make your items stand out compared to the competition is by posting high-quality, clear photos. You don’t necessarily need a professional photography studio to achieve this. However, you should know some basic photography skills, such as lighting, placement, and focus.

Be Honest About Your Products

Being dishonest about your product’s description may help sell your products faster, but you won’t build a very good reputation for yourself. Many sites will provide customer feedback; therefore, several negative comments mentioning the honesty of your description will elude new customers from buying from you.

Sell at a Fair Price

You don’t want to undersell your products, but you also don’t want to be too overpriced. Finding your sweet spot will help you sell your items faster while still making a profit.

If you’re not sure what to price your items at, try doing a search online for similar stores. Do a few comparisons until you start to understand the average price.

If your products don’t sell after a certain amount of time, consider dropping the price a little.

Although there are no promises that you’ll have overnight success, your merchandise should move by putting in a consistent effort. By keeping your eye on the prize and staying up to date with the latest trends, you should reach a point where you sell your items steadily.