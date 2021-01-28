Aakash Digital Registers an Impressive 5X Growth in Live Class Usage, and massive growth in enrollments

Hyderabad: Owing to the emergence of Covid-19, the already flourishing Edtech industry has undergone a paradigm shift due to the adoption of cutting-edge technology by consumers across the world. Aakash Digital — a part of Aakash Edutech Pvt. Ltd. (AEPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national omni-channel leader in test preparatory services — has seen stupendous growth in enrollments and engagement on the platform across the country post the emergence of the pandemic vis-a-vis before the existence of Covid-19.

Of note is the growth in engagement, wherein Aakash Digital recorded a nearly 5X growth in time spent by students on the platform since the beginning of Covid-19. Approximately 5X growth was received in minutes of Live Class consumed while there was a 4X growth in minutes of videos watched on different subjects by students.

An increase of 3X in comparison with pre-covid times has been recorded in the enrollment numbers across pan India. The growth has been consistent both across the country and across the various course offerings of Aakash Digital namely – NEET, JEE and Foundation courses.

The percentage increase is calculated comparing the enrollment and engagement figures of the pre-lockdown numbers and post lockdown. The impressive growth includes the growth of users on the Aakash iTutor app as well as Aakash Live.

The year 2020 has been exceptional for Aakash Institute with Aakashian Chirag Falor securing AIR 1 rank in IIT JEE and Soyeb Aftab, Akanksha Singh and Snikhita T securing the Top 3 ranks in NEET.

Aakash Digital saw an impressive 2x growth in number of students qualifying NEET and 3X growth in JEE Main results in 2020 over last year. So much so that one out of every three students at Aakash Digital qualified NEET and JEE Advanced 2020 respectively.

Commenting on the phenomenal growth, Mr. Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Aakash Edutech Pvt. Ltd. (AEPL) said, “It is overwhelming to see the great response Aakash Digital is getting from students which speaks volumes about the “Aakash” teaching pedagogy, course curriculum and our academics team. With our ‘outcomes driven’ and ‘student first’ approach we are committed to providing best-in-class test prep’ support to our students so that they can conveniently study from the comforts of their home.”