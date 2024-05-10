From India to the World: Hanooman India’s largest Groundbreaking GenAI Platform Now Live in 98 Languages

Bengaluru May 10th, 2024: SML India and 3AI Holding Limited, today announced the launch of *‘Hanooman’, India’s homegrown largest multilingual and most affordable GenAI platform in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages, to build a GenAI ecosystem for India by leveraging the country’s diverse linguistic and cultural heritage.

Derived from the name of Lord Hanuman, it symbolizes the platform’s commitment to using the power of GenAI for the greater good. Hanooman, with all his knowledge, power, and strength always served Ram loyally and we want Hanooman to bring the same GenAI power to humanity. Hanooman has been developed by SML India in partnership with 3AI Holding. The platform aims to reach 200 million users within its first year of launch.

As part of the launch, SML India announced its partnership with leading technology stalwarts and innovators like HP, NASSCOM, and Yotta. Through the partnership, Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure to bolster SML India’s operations. Additionally, SML India’s partnership with NASSCOM is aimed at several initiatives, like supporting AI startups, fostering fintech innovation, engaging with 3000 colleges, and participating in research programs.

The company has also collaborated with the Government of Telangana and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), to facilitate seamless translation between English and Telugu, enhancing accessibility and understanding of crucial documents like court orders.

These strategic partnerships with leading tech players and government bodies signify a monumental leap forward in India’s GenAI landscape, and underscoring Hanooman’s capabilities and commitment to delivering innovative solutions to businesses and individuals alike.

The 12 Indian languages that the web and app are currently available in include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Sindhi. Additionally, Hanooman will support a host of global languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, and 80 other languages worldwide.

Powered by 3AI Holding’s cutting-edge technology, it combines specialized LLMs built with a dynamic integration synthesis matrix to deliver clear, adaptive insights and transform complex data into actionable intelligence effortlessly. It is presently accessible in its free version, with the premium subscription plan to be launched later this year. Along with its exceptional translation capabilities, Hanooman’s versatile features can handle everything from a casual chat to offering professional advice, as well as perform complex technical tasks like coding and tutoring.

With integration-ready pipelines seamlessly integrating into existing products, Hanooman aims to cater to four sectors, including healthcare, governance, financial services, and education. Hanooman is set to offer an open-source alternative to commercially accessible Large Language Models (LLMs) while providing a closed-source model tailored for enterprises in need of on-premise solutions.

Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SML India, said, “Hanooman represents a new era of AI innovation in India. With its launch, we aim to impact the lives of 200 million users within the first year alone. 80 % of Indians can’t use English, hence, Hanooman’s capabilities to support Indian languages will bring Gen AI to the reach of everyone in India and open massive opportunities for companies and startups bringing Gen AI products to the market. We envision Hanooman not only as a technological marvel but also as a catalyst for societal change. We see Hanooman as a cornerstone of India’s economic future, unlocking the vast potential of GenAI to drive innovation, productivity, and prosperity across various sectors.” Arjun Prasad, Managing Director of 3AI Holding, said, “Our mission is clear: to ensure that AI is not just a privilege for a few, but a tool accessible to every Indian. Hanooman embodies this commitment of democratising access to cutting-edge technology to every Indian. What sets Hanooman apart is that it is built in India, built for India, and stored in India (data). Through our strategic partnership with SML India, we strive to cater to a diverse spectrum of users, making AI inclusive and available to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity or location. We strongly believe that by empowering individuals with GenAI, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities for innovation, thereby contributing to the growth of the country.”

The strategic partnership between SML India and 3AI Holding reflects a commitment to the fundamental mission of ‘AI for All.’ By jointly owning Hanooman, both the entities are dedicated to democratizing the GenAI space and bridging the gap between urban and rural India. The platform’s launch marks a significant milestone in India’s AI journey, positioning the country as a global leader in AI adoption and innovation.

Hanooman is now available for download in India and can be accessed through the web and mobile application for Android users on the Play Store.

The forthcoming IOS app will soon be available for download on the App Store