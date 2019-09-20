Raipur: The Adani Group swept the prestigious awards at the 13th Indian Coal Markets Conference and Awards-2019, organised by Mjunction. The service providers were felicitated for their performance in various categories such as coal import, domestic coal trading, coal transportation, performance of coal port, inspection and coal mining contractor for the year. The conference was held in Kolkata on September 17.

Pitted against some of the biggest names, Adani Groupbagged the maximum 4 pivotal awards –

Coal Importer of the Year

Coal Transporter of the Year

Coal Port Performer of the Year

Coal Mining Contractor of the Year

Winning the accolades consecutively, year after year is a testimony to the consistent efforts of the Team in upholding Adani Group’s position as front runners in the industry.

The winning criteria were based on a competitive voting process resulting in awarding the company receiving maximum votes in a specific category. In the previous edition, Adani Group had swept awards for being the most efficient Company in this sector. This demonstrates Adani Group’s wholehearted commitment towards energy security of the nation by ensuring reliable and affordable fuel supply for power generation.

A 50:50 venture promoted by SAIL and TATA Steel, Mjunction has been organising this leading conference and award ceremony focusing on issues of the coal industry, way forward and the economy as a whole. Witnessed by a prominent gathering of Indian policymakers, coal producers and other stakeholders, Adani Group was represented by a key 5-member team.

The Coal & Mining division of Adani Enterprises was founded with the aim of ensuring energy security, through a progressive MDO (Mine Developer & Operator) model. Besides owning coal mines in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, the Coal & Mining division of the world-class integrated-infrastructure major, Adani Group, has also diversified into iron ore mining and is expanding its presence to extract other natural resources too.

Adani Group’sendeavours in mining sector will help in meeting the energy needs of fast-growing emerging markets in a cost-effective manner. As a responsible miner, Adani Enterprises’ Coal & Mining division is committed to absolute safety of the society at large and believes in using modern technologies for minimising environmental impact.

Keeping in line with Adani Group’s motto of ‘Growth with Goodness’, the Coal & Mining arm is committed to sustainable development, which it does so through community engagement and infrastructure development? This is achieved by creating a conducive ecosystem for education, vocational training, employment opportunities, and healthcare among others that results in improvement of the standard of living of the locals.