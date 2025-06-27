IIFL Finance Launches India’s First AI-Made MSME Anthem Celebrating the Entrepreneurs of Bharat

Chandigarh, June 27, 2025: IIFL Finance, one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies catering primarily to the credit needs of small and medium entrepreneurs, has launched India’s first AI-made MSME anthem, titled ‘IIFL Finance Hai Tarakki Ka Saathi’, on the occasion of International MSME Day.

This anthem is a powerful tribute to millions of MSME entrepreneurs in semi-urban and rural India who form the backbone of the country’s economic growth. The catchy and heart-felt music is rapidly gaining traction among entrepreneurs and communities across Bharat.

Created entirely in-house by Robin Singh, who conceptualized, directed, and penned the evocative lyrics, the anthem is a unique example of combining AI technology with human creativity to deliver authentic, high-impact storytelling.

Robin Singh, Creator of the MSME Anthem, said: “The idea was to create something that truly speaks to our MSME customers, celebrates their dreams, and instils pride in their journey. Using AI tools helped us accelerate the creation process while keeping the soul of the anthem rooted in real stories and emotions.”

Manav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, IIFL Finance, commented: “At IIFL Finance, our purpose is to empower small entrepreneurs who often remain outside the formal banking system. The anthem amplifies our positioning as ‘Tarakki ka Saathi’ (Partner in Progress) for MSMEs. Combining AI capabilities with creative storytelling has allowed us to deliver this meaningful piece with agility and scale.”

Sourav Mishra, Head of Corporate Communications and Social Media, IIFL Finance, added: “This anthem is more than just a campaign. It is an ode to India’s small entrepreneurs who wake up every day to build their dreams with resilience and courage. We wanted an anthem that makes them feel seen, heard, and celebrated.”

IIFL Finance has been a leading provider of fast, simple, and fair credit to unbanked and underbanked MSMEs, helping them grow their businesses and drive inclusive economic development. The company’s wide presence in semi-urban and rural India ensures last-mile financial access for aspiring entrepreneurs who fuel the real economy of Bharat.