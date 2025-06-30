ITC Master Chef Creations brings back its gourmet mutton festival, ‘Jashn-e-Gosht’ in collaboration with Metro… In Dino as its Official Gourmet Food Partner

National, June 30, 2025: ITC Master Chef Creations is proud to announce the return of Jashn-E-Gosht, a curated gourmet mutton festival, a tribute to timeless mutton recipes – slow-cooked, spice-kissed, and delivered straight from their gourmet kitchens to your table.

Scheduled to run from July 1 to August 15 on Swiggy & Zomato, this 45-day festival brings together bold regional flavours and ITC Master Chef Creations’ culinary mastery to create a truly indulgent experience for meat lovers across 5 metros – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai & Pune.

This year’s Jashn-E-Gosht menu is a celebration of India’s hyperlocal culinary traditions, thoughtfully curated and reimagined by the expert chefs at ITC Master Chef Creations. Going beyond generic flavours, the menu dives deep into regional authenticity—bringing together iconic mutton preparations from distinct corners of the country. From the slow-cooked intensity of Bengal’s Kosha Mangsho to the earthy, spiced richness of Bihar’s Champaran Mutton, and the bold, comforting warmth of Punjabi Mutton Rogan Josh, each dish reflects a hyperlocal culinary identity, carefully elevated to gourmet standards.

To commemorate this magic of food spanning across various cities of India, the brand has collaborated with the upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’ as its ‘Official Gourmet Food Partner’. This upcoming musical film directed by the talented Anurag Basu is a riveting tale of 4 couples against the backdrop of a modern world, Metro… In Dino, releasing in cinemas globally on July 4.

ITC Master Chef Creations hosted the cast and crew of the movie, including actors Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and singers Raghav Chaitanya, and Shashwat Singh at the ITC Green Centre in Bangalore – symbolically kicking off movie promotions in the city where their film begins! At the ITC Green Centre, the celebrities had a chance to try their hands cooking some of the iconic dishes from the Jashn-E-Gosht menu, while the audience enjoyed live melodious performances by the two talented singers!

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur brought a wave of glamour to Bangalore while promoting Metro…In Dino with ITC Master Chef Creations, turning it into a vibrant celebration that beautifully captured the essence, energy, culinary art and cultural charm of Namma Bengaluru.

Speaking on the launch, Rohit Bhalla, Vice President & Business Head, ITC Foods – Tech, said, “With Jashn-E-Gosht, we aim to deliver not just authentic Indian mutton dishes, but also elevate everyday dining into a celebration through a gourmet lens. With this edition, we are much more excited as we take a step further by collaborating with Metro…In Dino, a film, that much like our food, captures the emotions and experiences across urban India. At ITC Master Chef Creations, our focus remains on building a brand and being committed to delivering dishes that resonates culinary integrity and turns everyday dining into something memorable.”

Jashn-E-Gosht is a gastronomic invitation to rediscover the joy of slow-cooked, flavour-forward, gourmet mutton meals in the comfort of your home. Whereas Metro…In Dino offers heart-felt romances to life-altering decisions, these stories are deeply personal yet universally relatable. It is fast-paced, emotionally rich, and layered with Anurag Basu’s trademark touch, a perfect balance of realism and magic, just like our Jashn-E-Gosht’s menu.