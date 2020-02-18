Adventure sports hub BIR gets its new hostel for young travellers from goStops

goStops, India’s fastest growing premium chain of youth traveller hostels, has recently opened its new hostel in Bir, a hub of adventure sports in the lap of Himalayas.

Bir is located in Himachal Pradesh which records a huge amount of travelers from all across the world, who are looking for all sorts of adventure activities like paragliding, trekking, bungee jumping, and river rafting etc. Apart from Bir,goStops has expanded its presence to 12other hostels across India.Currently, its facilities are available at Leh, Amritsar, Bir, Dalhousie, Delhi, Jaipur, Palampur, Mumbai, Naggar, Rishikesh, Udaipur & Varanasi.

goStops is planning to further expand its presence to all leisure and business destinations in North and West India including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa and Jammu Kashmir along with the metro cities. goStops is a full stack youth traveller hostel provider that leases, manages and franchises real estate assets to design, transform, market, sell and operate youth hostels under its brand in locations where the youth travels for business or leisure. goStops aims to become a preferred youth brand that stands for great quality travel and living spaces.

During the launch of the new hostel Ms. Pallavi Agarwal, Co-Founder of goStops said, “We are extremely delighted and happy to open our hostel at a place which is a junction of all kinds of adventure activities and is visited by mostly young travelers. We expect more travelers to be staying with us comfortably with the scenic beauty of Himalayan ranges and nearby Buddhist monasteries and explore different kinds of adventure activities available at the valley.”