Canopy Sands Development Triumphs at Cambodia Real Estate Award 2024

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – – 15 May 2024 – Canopy Sands Development continues to establish itself as a leading force in the real estate industry by securing three prestigious awards — Township Development of the Year, Lifestyle Developer of the Year, and Development of the Year — at the Cambodia Real Estate Awards (CREA) 2024 for its premier project, the Bay of Lights. This marks the second consecutive year the project has been recognized, solidifying Canopy Sands Development’s standing as a frontrunner in township development.

Spanning 934 hectares, the Bay of Lights aims to transform Sihanoukville into a vibrant business and tourism hub, bringing substantial economic and social benefits. Recognized by a judging panel of leading real estate industry experts, these awards underscore the project’s ongoing impact and vision.

“This recognition didn’t come overnight,” said Jimmy He, spokesperson for Canopy Sands Development. “The awards are the culmination of our progress over the past two years, reflecting our strategic planning and reinforcing our vision for the future.”

Jimmy further added, “The Bay of Lights extends beyond the traditional concept of a city; it is a comprehensive urban ecosystem designed to foster a sustainable and enriched way of life. We are deeply honored by these awards that acknowledge our innovative vision, and we remain committed to spearheading developments that promise economically sustainable and vibrant urban living.”

The master plan for the Bay of Lights is built on visionary urban design principles aimed at creating a modern, efficient, and progressive township. This includes unique recreation and accommodation offerings, a safe and widely accessible infrastructure network, smart mobility, and sustainable waste, energy, and water management systems.

This planning is also complemented by a comprehensive development strategy designed to attract international investors and tourists, thereby boosting Sihanoukville’s tourism and local economy. This approach has not only stimulated immediate economic activity but also established long-term growth and enhanced the global relevance of Cambodia’s market.

Since its inception in 2019, the Bay of Lights has achieved significant milestones including the launch of the Summer Bay Beach Club & Cabins by Preference (now managed by Ascott Group), the groundbreaking of a premiere USGA-certified 18+1 hole waterfront golf course designed by the legendary Greg Norman, as well as the introduction of a one-stop leisure hub featuring Nitro Kart Circuit go-kart, Splash watersports, and Fly Max reverse bungee.

As it progresses, the Bay of Lights project promises to transform Sihanoukville into a premier global destination, setting the standard for sustainable development and community building, making it a benchmark for innovative urban planning in Cambodia.

Canopy Sands Development

Canopy Sands Development is a pioneering real estate development company, established in 2019 and headquartered in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Led by a dynamic team of highly experienced professionals, both local and international, Canopy Sands Development is committed to laying the foundations that catalyze economic opportunities. With each project, it aims to create a significant economic, social, and educational impact, delivering sustainable and lasting benefits to Cambodian communities.

Bay of Lights

Bay of Lights is a pioneering development reshaping the skyline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With investment of USD 16 billion, this sprawling 934-hectare beachfront project has been meticulously master-planned to feature nine distinctive districts supporting the initiative’s six core pillars: Financial Services, Tourism, Education, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, as well as Art & Culture. Driven by a vision to create a world-class financial and tourism hub, Bay of Lights design encourages a sense of connectivity between diverse sectors and stimulating economic growth.

