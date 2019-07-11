Agriculture Leadership Awards 2019 Announced

Agriculture Today Group today announced the much awaited list of coveted national awards in agriculture, the 9th Agriculture Leadership Awards with 20 awardees, which includes eight (8) individuals, four (4) State Governments and eight (8) industry and institutions.

The International Leadership Award 2019 goes to Sh Suresh Prabhu, MP and former Union Commerce Minister As Commerce Minister, Sh. Prabhu significantly increased Indian exports and successfully reversed the declining trend in agro exports by signing number of trade agreements with important countries. He is also credited to have crafted India’s first ever Agri Exports Policy, which was launched in December 2018.

The Farming Leadership Award goes to Sh. Om Prakash Dhankar, Agriculture Minister of Haryana, who relentlessly worked in advancing the interest of farmers and connecting them with markets.

Technology Leadership award will be shared by MicroAlgae Solutions India Private Limited, a biotechnology-based company with the mission to develop and commercialise innovative high-quality products derived from microalgae and Dr. M. Moni, Chairman, ICFA Working Group on ICT and former Director General, National Informatics Centre, who commands 35 years of experience in the field of e-Governance and Informatics.

Dr. Renu Swarup, the Secretary, Department of Biotechnology will be presented with Research leadership award for her close involvement in programmes and activities related to Bioresource development and utilisation, Energy Sciences and in Women & Science. Dr. Shravan M Haldhar, Scientist at Central Institute for Arid Horticulture, Bikaner, will be honoured with young scientist award for his outstanding contributions to the development of pest management techniques for the horticulture sector.

Academic leadership award will be presented to Amity University for academic excellence in agriculture and allied sectors and the Development Leadership will be offered to NASSCOM, a not-for-profit industry association which has been relentlessly offering and aiding the agriculture sector with their IT solutions.

This year the Entrepreneur Leadership award is bagged by Mr. R Tamil Selvan, Chairman and founder of Salem RR Biryani, Chennai who is not only a food entrepreneur but also a philanthropist. Industry giant, EID Parry Limited wins this year’s Industry Leadership Award for innovation and promotion of best practices in agriculture on all fronts. Ascen HyVeg Limited, the fastest Indian growing company in Vegetable Seed Sector is this year’s winner of the Agribusiness Leadership Award for their commendable role in making available quality seeds to the farmers.

Pioneer in innovations and technological up-gradation, Sonalika ITL has been conferred with the Innovation Leadership Award for their ease of innovation and in developing products

FMC APG, leaders in the Agro Chemical Industry in India will be awarded the Corporate Leadership award who have been serving Indian farmers with a broad Agricultural Solutions portfolio, and CSR Leadership Award goes to ITC Limited Agri Business Division for their effortless integration of sustainability as the foundation of the corporate strategy.

This year Bihar has been adjudged as the best agriculture state, Gujarat as the Best Animal Husbandry State, Mizoram as the Best Horticulture State and Odisha the Best Fisheries State for their stellar performances in the respective sectors.

Policy Leadership Award will be presented to Dr. Ashok Dalwai, the CEO of National Rainfed Area Authority

Agronomist, academician and administrator, Dr. Panjab Singh currently the president of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) will be presented with the Life time achievement award for his unparalleled leadership and stellar research prowess.

The award will be presented at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi on July 11, 2019.