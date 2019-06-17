An IITian who almost joined RAW, before a life changing journey of spirituality.

Why are we here? What is the ultimate purpose of life? Is there a god?

While these eternal questions might be pertinent to spirituality, how does one grasp and apply the concepts and rich learnings of our Indian scriptures and holy texts in this fast-paced world? Musing over such topics has generally brought confusion to truth seeking beginners and gotten them tepid responses from their friends – so engrossed in the daily grind of life, that the subject of inner happiness, finding inner peace and to explore world beyond materialistic realms, the fundamentals of human existence; have become a luxury, that they can’t afford to spend time on. This is not a passing judgement but a reality that surrounds us in the IOS-Android-AI era of humanity. The art of self-discovery, explorations and healing is lost upon the most of us. Yet, things can, and do change. Answers are easy to gather if you have a leader who has seen and done it all, guiding you towards inner light.

Prashant Tripathi, known as Acharya Prashant founder and chairperson of Advait Life-Education foundation, was born on March 7, 1978, at Agra, India. Acharya Prashant did his schooling from Lucknow. A brilliant student, he consistently topped his class and received the highest commendations and prizes possible to a student. Then He went on to do his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi. His years at IIT were full of exploration of the world, deep involvement in student politics, and performing as a debater and an actor in nationwide events and competitions. Further, he gained admission to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad to pursue further studies. He also went on to clear the UPSC civil services exam and served as a Civil Services Officer at IRPS. He also worked in many corporate companies before He bid goodbye to corporate life and founded Advait Life Education.

Acharya Prashant engages himself in leading Prashant Advait Foundation for ‘Creation of a new humanity through Intelligent Spirituality’. Seekers visit or connect with him from all over the world through his discourses on various life-topics, Self-Awareness activities, Learning camps, and one-to-one meetings. The Advait Learning Camps held under his guidance provide the seekers the opportunity to undergo Spiritual and meditative experiences of numerous kinds.

His presence is of utmost importance and this is what people across the globe come for. Apart from the learning camps, Acharya Prashant delivers discourses during the sessions conducted at the online courses.

He has devoted himself for the work of Truth and is not leaving any stone unturned to spread awareness to as many as possible.

Prashant Advait Foundation is a philanthropic initiative to bring about a socio-spiritual revolution. Foundation spends all its collections in managing the proceedings of the foundation, creating and supporting more jobs for the youth, uploading and publicizing more and more videos on YouTube with no charges at all so that the wisdom words can reach to as many as possible.