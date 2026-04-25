Annapurna Muhim Strengthens Nationwide Impact, Transforming Over 1 Million Lives Across India

India, 24 April, 2026 — Annapurna Muhim, a nationwide humanitarian service campaign initiated by Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj, is driving a powerful wave of change across India by addressing hunger, poverty, and essential human needs among underprivileged and distressed families. What began in the villages of Haryana has now expanded across multiple states, emerging as a large-scale movement dedicated to restoring dignity and enabling long-term self-sufficiency for vulnerable communities.

With a growing national footprint, Annapurna Muhim has already transformed the lives of over 2.5 lakh families, extended flood relief support to more than 300 villages, and positively impacted over 1 million individuals. These milestones underscore the scale and effectiveness of the initiative in reaching those most in need and delivering meaningful, sustained support.

The campaign adopts a holistic approach to community welfare, focusing on five key areas—food, clothing, shelter, education, and healthcare. It ensures that no family goes hungry by providing regular supplies of essential food items such as flour, rice, pulses, sugar, cooking oil, vegetables, and milk powder, with provisions continuing until beneficiaries are able to support themselves independently. Clothing support helps families withstand harsh weather while maintaining dignity and confidence. For those living in unsafe or inadequate conditions, Annapurna Muhim constructs durable, permanent homes equipped with basic amenities, offering security and stability. The initiative also prioritizes education by supporting children with school fees, uniforms, and study materials, empowering them to build a better future. In addition, free medical aid—including medicines and access to healthcare treatments—is provided to address urgent health needs and improve overall well-being.

Annapurna Muhim operates through a robust and compassionate delivery model designed to ensure consistency and reliability. Beneficiaries receive regular deliveries of essential supplies, including 10–25 kg of staple food items along with other daily necessities. Each family is provided with a dedicated contact number to request replenishment before supplies run out, ensuring uninterrupted access to essentials. Beyond material support, the initiative emphasizes emotional care and respect, fostering a sense of dignity, security, and belonging among recipients.

Guided by the humanitarian vision of Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj, Annapurna Muhim follows a structured and transparent process to identify and support families in genuine distress.

Beneficiaries are identified through local citizens and on-ground volunteers, followed by a detailed assessment of their financial, health, education, and livelihood challenges. Each case undergoes thorough verification through home visits and interactions with neighbors and local authorities. A documented report is then reviewed by Satlok Ashram before approval. Based on individual needs, families receive comprehensive assistance—including foodgrain support, medical aid, educational support, housing or rental assistance, and livelihood support—continuing until they achieve stability and self-reliance.

By combining immediate relief with long-term empowerment, Annapurna Muhim is not only addressing urgent needs but also creating sustainable pathways out of poverty. As the initiative continues to expand, it remains committed to transforming lives, strengthening communities, and building a more equitable future across India.