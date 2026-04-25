BHIVE Signs Milind Soman as Brand Ambassador, Reinforcing Its Fitness-Led Workspace Vision

India, April 25, 2026: BHIVE Workspace, India’s largest campus coworking company, has announced the appointment of Milind Soman—actor, supermodel, Ironman finisher, and one of the country’s most admired fitness icons—as its Brand Ambassador.

With this move, BHIVE becomes the first campus-format coworking company globally to appoint a brand ambassador, further strengthening its vision of redefining workspaces through fitness, community, and an active lifestyle.

Unlike conventional coworking spaces, BHIVE’s campus model integrates large-format workspaces with sports infrastructure, recreational amenities, and vibrant community ecosystems—all within a single environment. This campus-led philosophy, anchored in the idea of Work-Life Harmony, makes Milind Soman a natural fit for the brand.

Having run barefoot across cities and completed the Ironman Triathlon at the age of 50, Milind exemplifies discipline, endurance, and consistency—qualities that closely mirror the ethos of BHIVE campuses.

This partnership extends far beyond a traditional celebrity endorsement. It reflects a larger vision to create workspaces that inspire not only productivity but also a balanced, performance-driven, and health-conscious lifestyle. Milind Soman’s philosophy aligns seamlessly with BHIVE’s commitment to fostering high-performance, fitness-oriented environments.

Commenting on the association, Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO, BHIVE Workspace, said:

“Running BHIVE is not just a business for me—it’s an opportunity to make a real impact in people’s lives. We have always believed that a workspace should support how people live, move, and show up every day. When we thought about who could truly represent that vision, there was only one name—Milind Soman.

He is among those who put Ironman on the map in India, long before endurance sports became mainstream. That pioneering spirit is exactly what BHIVE stands for. I completed Ironman 70.3 Goa last year and will return this year with a much larger BHIVE community alongside me. With Milind now part of the BHIVE family, that movement will only grow stronger.”

BHIVE campuses already host running and endurance clubs, pickleball courts, cricket and football turfs, and large-scale community tournaments such as the BHIVE Premier League (BPL). The company has also set an ambitious goal to motivate and enable over 50 BHIVE members to participate in Ironman 70.3 Goa in 2026—a milestone already achieved by Milind himself.

The appointment also carries a unique personal dimension. Shesh Rao Paplikar is himself an Ironman 70.3 Goa finisher, making this a rare instance in Indian brand storytelling where both the founder and the brand ambassador share the same extraordinary athletic achievement.

Sharing his thoughts, Milind Soman said:

“My first interaction with Shesh and the BHIVE team left a lasting impression. Their commitment to fitness and health is deeply aligned with my own values, which extend into every aspect of life. What drew me to BHIVE is that they are not just talking about fitness—they are building it into the very infrastructure of work.

Running clubs, endurance goals, and sports facilities within office campuses—this is a fundamentally different idea of what a workplace should be. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that has the courage to think differently.”

As global workplace trends continue to shift toward hybrid models, wellness integration, and experience-led environments—particularly among Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and high-growth enterprises—BHIVE’s campus model is well positioned to meet evolving demands.

The partnership with Milind Soman marks BHIVE’s evolution from a leading coworking provider to an active lifestyle and fitness-first platform—one that competes not just on space, but on how it enables people to show up, feel, and perform at their best.