Analysis of Healthcare in the Union Budget 2020-2021

By Dr Rajeev Boudhankar, MD, PhD, MPhil, DHA : Adviser- Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital, Mumbai.

Overall the Union Budget 2020-2021 has focused on the Holistic Health Approach. All aspects of health, that is, preventive health, promotive health and curative health, have been addressed. This budget and the Finance Minister have taken historic baby steps towards increasing the GDP spend on Healthcare by the Government from the meagre 1.2 % towards the goal of 3-4 % of GDP by 2024. The healthcare sector will get an allocation of Rs 69000 crores in the budget.

First let me put some facts on the table : The contribution of chronic respiratory diseases to the total DALYs in India increased from 4·5% (95% UI 4·0–4·9) in 1990 to 6·4% (5·8–7·0) in 2016. Of the total global DALYs due to chronic respiratory diseases in 2016, 32·0% occurred in India. COPD and asthma were responsible for 75·6% and 20·0% of the chronic respiratory disease DALYs, respectively, in India in 2016. The number of cases of COPD in India increased from 28·1 million (27·0–29·2) in 1990 to 55·3 million (53·1–57·6) in 2016, an increase in prevalence from 3·3% (3·1–3·4) to 4·2% (4·0–4·4). Of the DALYs due to COPD in India in 2016, 53·7% (43·1–65·0) were attributable to air pollution, (Reference: The Lancet, Global Health- Article-VOLUME 6, ISSUE 12, PE1363-E1374, DECEMBER 01, 2018).

The most important steps taken by the finance minister to put a cap on the burden of respiratory diseases (7% deaths in India due to respiratory diseases) to enhance clean air environment